Senior Product Designer

Job Details

About Paytm Labs:

At Paytm Labs, we’re on a mission to provide useful technological solutions that enrich and empower millions of people in their daily lives. We apply big data, artificial intelligence and machine learning to bring the next generation of financial products and services to the Indian, Japanese and Canadian markets.

As a company, we’re committed to offering the most transparent, secure, and personalized consumer experience to over 500 million users and over 20 million merchants. Since our journey began 6 years ago, we’ve launched the Paytm Canada app (our bill management app), and PayPay (a QR-based payment app in Japan), all while powering the Paytm India app.

Job Description:

Paytm is working on a brand new product for North America and is looking to add its first designer to the team working on this project. We’re looking for an experienced designer with “Zero to one” capabilities. Someone who can take on the entire responsibility for the Day 1 product and beyond. Of course, you’re expected to build a team as the product and the business evolves but that’s not the brief right now. “Get Day 1 designs done. And Fast.” - that’s the brief.

Responsibilities:

Be a one-person design team (for now) with complete creative and design execution responsibilities for a web browser-based product primarily for desktop/laptop

You’ll be expected to take broad, conceptual ideas and turn them into something useful and valuable for our users. Partner with product managers, engineers and business folks to understand all value drivers of the product. You’ll identify “low points” in user experience that exist today and create design solutions addressing those issues

Roll up your sleeves and design “no training” required screen flows. Envision how things should work/move/interact with users to create delightful experiences

Give and solicit feedback from other team members including customer support to continually reiterate and improve design efficiency

Define a design system (atomic design approach) to be used across multiple devices. This will not be required for Day 1 but having experience in working with design systems would help

Recruit a designer to help you out meet expectations from the design team

Qualifications:

7+ years of demonstrated experience with end-to-end product design (UX and UI) in a product company targetting the North American market. Having some “Zero to one” design experience would be a massive advantage

Be willing to be a team of one and grow the design team as the product and business scale. You'll be expected to build the design team at Paytm Labs

Extensive mastery of Figma and other prototyping tools

A strong design point-of-view with a high level of comfort with opposing opinions with the ability to clearly articulate design decisions.

Experience participating in and facilitating design research, design sprints & ideation sessions

Experience in creating, working from and contributing to established design systems/design language would be a plus

Willingness to submit a design case challenge

What we offer:

Due to the pandemic, we have been and will continue to WFH until it is safe to open our office. Our company culture and values remain at the core of everything we do.

For the third year in a row, we are proud to announce that we have been certified as a Great Place to Work

We were also certified as one of the Best Workplaces for Mental Wellness in 2020

We are an open work environment that fosters collaboration, ownership, creativity, and urgency

We ensure flexible hours outside of our core working hours

Enrolment in the Group Health Benefits plan right from day 1, no waiting period

To keep things fun and stress-free during COVID-19 we started Virtual Daily, Virtual Weekly and Monthly team bonding activities including: Trivia, Games Nights, Movies Nights, Arts & Crafts (e.g. Origami), Lunch & Learns (e.g. Sign Language 101), Virtual Wellness Sessions (e.g. Meditation, Morning stretches), Virtual Team Ubereats Lunches, and so much more

When we are able to open our office, our in-office experience consists of:

Team building events (anything from axe throwing, go-karting, bike riding, etc.)

Fuel for the day: Weekly delivery of groceries, and all types of snacks

Catered lunches and desserts on a monthly basis

Flexibility with WFH

Daily fun in the office with our competitive games of Ping Pong, Pool, Smash Bros competitions, or FIFA

And of course, an unlimited amount of freshly made coffee! We’re pretty serious about our coffee beans

Notice for Job Applicants

Following the advice of Canadian health authorities, to mitigate the risk of the potential spread of COVID-19 and support social distancing, all recruiting activities including interviews and new hire onboarding will be conducted remotely. While we are doing our best to ensure reasonable response times, please expect potential delays during the recruiting process due to the current situation.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity and uniqueness at our company. We thank all applicants, however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

Paytm Labs is committed to meeting the accessibility needs of all individuals in accordance with the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA) and the Ontario Human Rights Code (OHRC). Should you require accommodations during the recruitment and selection process, please let us know.