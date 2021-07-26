Job Details

We are dscout. At our core, we are People Nerds. We empower our customers to meet the people who matter to them in the moments that matter most. Customer-obsessed companies and agencies like Salesforce, Sonos, Groupon, and Best Buy use dscout to build better products and services because of people like you. We are building a smart and driven team, and we would love for you to join us.

We’re looking for a Lead Product Designer who is motivated by the challenges of creating products for the most influential customers. You look at design from a user-first perspective and understand great product design is about more than just the UI. As a member of the Product team, you will help lead the growth and maturity of our product design capabilities. You will create expertly thought-out, beautiful concepts that speak clearly to our users and embrace our brand. All of our teammates work fluidly across our design process and in this role you'll have an emphasis on initial concepts, prototypes, evaluative testing and the final UI design efforts. At dscout we believe great product designers span the UX-UI continuum.

If you want to collaborate with a passionate team of “people nerds” and help shape the experiences of thousands of users you're in the right place. Here’s the fun part: you are a product person building products for product people...we hope this excites you!

What you will do (let’s call them Responsibilities):

Collaborate with designers, researchers, product managers, engineers and stakeholders to identify and design elegant solutions for our users.

Design end-to-end web and mobile experiences with multiple product teams.

Lead and conduct evaluative UX research with users.

Collaborate closely with engineers and product managers as part of a cross-functional development team to deliver performant, high quality product experiences.

Mentor other product designers to mature their practice.

Work within and help further develop Particle and Bandit, our design systems.

What you need to have (we can call them Desired Skills and Background):

7+ years of product design experience.

You think in terms of systems. You understand when to innovate and evolve a system, and when to embrace the system constructs to deliver a great user experience efficiently.

You make rational design decisions tied to project goals and user needs.

You obsess about the details, polish your work and constantly ask the question, “Is this how it should be?”

Your portfolio shows a robust process highlighting iterative and lateral thinking.

You’re a great communicator, team player, and thrive on collaboration.

You have experience mentoring and enjoy helping people and teams thrive.

You have a solid understanding of the technology that powers your ideas.

You have a solid understanding of accessibility best practices.

You have experience with multiple user research methods, prototyping and creating detailed documentation for development.

You have led a range of generative and evaluative research.

Experience working with common industry software (we’re a Mac-based org, use Figma, Miro, Jira, dscout, Pendo, Google Workspace and Adobe CC day to day, and have access to a host of additional tools).

Experience designing for a SaaS-based product company and an interest in research are both a plus.

Note: As a result of COVID-19, the dscout team has decided to work remotely for the time being. However, we are now interviewing, hiring, and onboarding remotely for all open roles! While our office is temporarily open for teammates who feel comfortable coming in, no current or future employees will be required to come back into our office until (at least) September of 2021.

What will you get?

Here at dscout, we are a team of passionate research, sales, technical, marketing, design, success, and operations professionals. We are driven by the power of research—how in-context insights from real people can build products and services that are more people-centric. We value learning, sharing, and building. We deeply value being a diverse and inclusive team and company, and we are looking for team members who align with that belief. We are proud of what dscout is today and we are excited to build our future with you.

In addition to joining a smart and passionate team, you will get:

A strong compensation package with bonus structure. Your success is tied to company success. We are all in this together.

An incredible set of core benefits as well as a 401k with match, solid PTO policy, and generous company holidays. We are committed to supporting our team.

Exposure to the inner workings of a growing company, including open, transparent communication within our team. You will know what is happening and why it matters.

An education stipend. We are committed to helping build your future.

A beautiful workspace along the Chicago Riverwalk, that is temporarily open for teammates who feel comfortable coming in and working from there. Read more about our new office space here!

dscout is an equal opportunity employer that values diversity. We do not discriminate based on identity- race, color, religion, national origin or ancestry, sex, gender identity and expression, age, physical or mental disability, pregnancy, veteran or military status, unfavorable discharge from military service, genetic information, sexual orientation, marital status, order of protection status, citizenship status, arrest record or expunged or sealed convictions, or any other legally recognized protected basis under federal, state, or local law.



