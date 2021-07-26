Job Details

Sadly, there are 22M+ Americans who suffer from treatment-resistant mental health conditions, meaning they’ve failed two or more conventional treatments. Our mission is to further innovative mental health treatments (ranging from FDA-approved psychedelic medicines to neuromodulation to digital therapeutics to novel molecular approaches) for those people who are suffering the most. We do this by empowering providers, improving patient care, and accelerating research through software. Our electronic medical records software is used by mental health doctors and their patients across the US. We analyze the data to help the doctors deliver better care and also offer insights to help research and development of new treatments that actually work.

Backed by top-tier investors (e.g. General Catalyst, Future Ventures, Tiger Global, Y Combinator, Jerry Yang, Joshua Kushner, etc.), Osmind’s team consists of mission-driven experts from across tech and healthcare. We're a tight-knit group of intellectually rigorous, highly collaborative, deeply caring, and fun team members. We've been featured in publications such as Forbes and Crunchbase News. You can read more about our mission and team here.

We are looking for a Lead Product Designer and the founding member of the Design Team at our company. You will play a foundational role in Osmind's growth. With the executive, product, medical affairs, and engineering teams, you will be at the center of translating vision and business goals into an amazing product design that users love. This is a tremendous opportunity to lay the foundation for a major function in a fast-paced environment with a team that cares deeply about making an impact on the patients who need it the most.

This role will transition to in-person in San Francisco in Fall 2021 and we are seeking an immediate start date. We will be hybrid in the office with just 2-3 days expected in-office every week.

Responsibilities

Founding member of the Design Team reporting into cofounders. Potential to grow into leadership position within the product and design org. Help grow and manage our product and design teams

Be a core part of the product vision and take ownership in designing a product that aims to profoundly transform mental health. Contribute to strategic decisions around the future direction of products and the product roadmap

As the founding member of the Design Team, you will at first be in charge of functions across different types of design and research. As the company grows, you will help recruit, hire, and manage additional designers and be able to shape the build of those functions (e.g. UX, UI, interaction, graphic, brand, research)

Design beautiful, simple, intuitive, innovative, and enjoyable product and user experiences + flows

Own and lead the end-to-end design process of new features

Deliver high-quality, detailed, easy-to-use designs to relevant stakeholders that comprehensively map out user flows and visualize the user interface

Constantly set goals, milestones, and iterative approaches to improve the look and feel of the product

Utilize user research and data to guide design decisions and validate decisions through rapid prototyping and testing

Requirements

6+ years experience in a product or UX designer role at a tech company

Proficient in UI and design systems and able to create world class experiences

Proficient in design software such as Figma, Creative Suite, Sketch, Invision, etc

Passion for fixing our broken mental healthcare system

Willingness to work locally out of our office in San Francisco for 2-3 days a week once COVID is over!

Preferred

Experience at a healthcare software company, especially if product was sold to healthcare providers

Experience at a rapidly-growing startup

Experience building/maintaining a scalable design system

Management experience building design teams and mentoring more junior designers (while still wanting to roll up your sleeves as an individual contributor)

What we offer