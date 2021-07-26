Lead Product Designer
Sadly, there are 22M+ Americans who suffer from treatment-resistant mental health conditions, meaning they’ve failed two or more conventional treatments. Our mission is to further innovative mental health treatments (ranging from FDA-approved psychedelic medicines to neuromodulation to digital therapeutics to novel molecular approaches) for those people who are suffering the most. We do this by empowering providers, improving patient care, and accelerating research through software. Our electronic medical records software is used by mental health doctors and their patients across the US. We analyze the data to help the doctors deliver better care and also offer insights to help research and development of new treatments that actually work.
Backed by top-tier investors (e.g. General Catalyst, Future Ventures, Tiger Global, Y Combinator, Jerry Yang, Joshua Kushner, etc.), Osmind’s team consists of mission-driven experts from across tech and healthcare. We're a tight-knit group of intellectually rigorous, highly collaborative, deeply caring, and fun team members. We've been featured in publications such as Forbes and Crunchbase News. You can read more about our mission and team here.
We are looking for a Lead Product Designer and the founding member of the Design Team at our company. You will play a foundational role in Osmind's growth. With the executive, product, medical affairs, and engineering teams, you will be at the center of translating vision and business goals into an amazing product design that users love. This is a tremendous opportunity to lay the foundation for a major function in a fast-paced environment with a team that cares deeply about making an impact on the patients who need it the most.
This role will transition to in-person in San Francisco in Fall 2021 and we are seeking an immediate start date. We will be hybrid in the office with just 2-3 days expected in-office every week.
Responsibilities
Founding member of the Design Team reporting into cofounders. Potential to grow into leadership position within the product and design org. Help grow and manage our product and design teams
- Be a core part of the product vision and take ownership in designing a product that aims to profoundly transform mental health. Contribute to strategic decisions around the future direction of products and the product roadmap
- As the founding member of the Design Team, you will at first be in charge of functions across different types of design and research. As the company grows, you will help recruit, hire, and manage additional designers and be able to shape the build of those functions (e.g. UX, UI, interaction, graphic, brand, research)
Design beautiful, simple, intuitive, innovative, and enjoyable product and user experiences + flows
- Own and lead the end-to-end design process of new features
- Deliver high-quality, detailed, easy-to-use designs to relevant stakeholders that comprehensively map out user flows and visualize the user interface
- Constantly set goals, milestones, and iterative approaches to improve the look and feel of the product
Utilize user research and data to guide design decisions and validate decisions through rapid prototyping and testing
Requirements
- 6+ years experience in a product or UX designer role at a tech company
- Proficient in UI and design systems and able to create world class experiences
- Proficient in design software such as Figma, Creative Suite, Sketch, Invision, etc
- Passion for fixing our broken mental healthcare system
- Willingness to work locally out of our office in San Francisco for 2-3 days a week once COVID is over!
Preferred
- Experience at a healthcare software company, especially if product was sold to healthcare providers
- Experience at a rapidly-growing startup
- Experience building/maintaining a scalable design system
- Management experience building design teams and mentoring more junior designers (while still wanting to roll up your sleeves as an individual contributor)
What we offer
- Tremendous growth opportunity and autonomy given we're a high-growth startup. Our philosophy is to set team members up for career and personal growth.
- The ability to build something that actually moves the needle on our generation's biggest crisis, mental healthcare. Serve treatment-resistant mental health patients (1/3-1/2 of mental health patient population) who are the ones who need the most help. Contribute to one of the most innovative areas of medicine: frontier neuropsychiatry
- An all-star team that is intellectually rigorous, highly collaborative, deeply caring, and likes to have fun. We also value diversity of thought and background
- Flexible working hours to match your style
- Competitive, upside-heavy compensation, healthcare, 401K matching, and office perks
- Generous relocation bonus for those needing to move to San Francisco (Fall 2021 return to office)