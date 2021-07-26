Senior Visual Designer

Job Details

About Moshi

Moshi is changing the lives of families around the world. Every day parents share their heart-warming stories with us, telling us how Moshi turned everyday stressors into moments of calm and relaxation. We are building a world class growth team in London to propel Moshi into a year of record user growth, after recently closing a $12m Series B round. Our vibrant team based in our Shoreditch office in London changes the future of our fast-growing business every day, everyone playing an integral role in achieving our goals. Our app, Moshi: Sleep and Mindfulness is the #1 sleep app for kids at the forefront of the digital wellbeing revolution with over 200 million stories listened to around the world. We are now looking to expand our team in the US.

About The Role

We are looking for talented senior designers, skilled in branding and brand marketing, to join our expanding team and work on marketing projects across all consumer-facing touchpoints from social media and partnerships, to web and paid user acquisition. The senior designer at Moshi should be a true marketer at heart; a versatile professional capable of managing their own work flow, their contact with stakeholders, and someone with delightful creative ideas, a fastidious attention to detail, smart, strategic thinking, and, most importantly, the ability to create implausibly beautiful designs. This role would have the incredible opportunity to help bring Moshi’s brand to life through content creation, creative direction, and their knack for visual storytelling.

What You'll Be Doing

Delivering digital creative assets, both static and motion, that brings our brand to life

Report to the Head of Product Marketing and work closely with the Marketing team to conceptualise and develop content for our advertising campaigns

Gather design references, create moodboards, storyboards and animatics to communicate ideas to stakeholders

Work on briefs big and small, for advertising and brand campaigns.

Should have strong ideation skills, as well as the ability to bring it to life for others

Take ownership of projects, from concept through to completion

Work across multiple project deadlines

What You'll Need

Solid experience as a digital, brand, and/or motion designer, with an understanding of paid user acquisition content creation specs and best practices; significant experience working on performance, advertising, and brand campaigns.

Strong experience using current design tools such as Sketch and Abstract along with Adobe CC - working with design systems, prototyping tools. You will have a portfolio of outstanding digital design work and loads of relevant experience.

Creative awareness and an ability to combine an innovative approach with commercial ideas

Able to work to deadlines / ability to prioritise / optimal time management

Ability to work with others, and also take guidance and feedback well as related to content creation; able to influence and communicate effectively.

Nice to have

Animation experience

Experience copywriting and script writing; excellent writing skills and written communication

Proven track record of engaging parents or the mom&baby audience with compelling marketing campaigns

What We Offer

A growth opportunity for an industry leading product that is changing the lives of millions of families around the world

A rare opportunity to join a company at the start of a life-changing scale-up with an opportunity for significant value creation

Total Rewards Package

The total rewards package will be based on experience and potential, but is attractive and competitive relative to the industry and level.

Process and timeline

Please note that, due to a high number of applicants, we will not be able to provide individual feedback at the initial application stages of this process. We will, however, email you regarding the outcome of your initial application. Once you are at advanced stages of this process (i.e. at phone and face to face interview) we will provide considered feedback to all.