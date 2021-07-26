Job Details

SUMMARY

Storm Ideas work with globally-recognised clients in the US TV industry on extraordinary digital and marketing projects. Every day we produce work that is innovative, challenging and enjoyed by millions of people!

We are looking for an enthusiastic, skilful and creative graphic designer who would enjoy producing high-quality, fun social media content.

If the idea of a fast-paced, dynamic role with tonnes of opportunity for change, responsibility and innovation sounds exciting to you, then read on!

RESPONSIBILITIES

What can you expect?

Reviewing never-before-seen TV episodes before they’re released

Using Adobe Suite and Figma to produce quality social content for high profile US TV clients

Using existing branding guidelines and source material to create fun social media assets to engage fans and promote US TV shows

Suggesting a variety of creative solutions and providing options for managers and clients to consider

Following client accounts and competitors on social media to research and put forward own ideas for engaging and innovative content

Producing assets that convey a clear and effective message with impact and creative flair that encourage click-through or engagement

Managing time well to produce multiple assets per day and communicate with managers on progress

Learning our collaborative tools and using them to drive your assets through our internal processes

Self-evaluating, proofing and reviewing own work

Incorporating internal and client feedback into final product

Developing your own skills by learning from other team members and through independent research

QUALIFICATIONS

What's important to us:

A 2:1 Bachelor’s degree or higher

Excellent eye for detail particularly in regards to typography and layout

Advanced understanding of Adobe Creative Suite, especially Photoshop and Illustrator

Experience and skills in illustration/ digital artwork

Ability to work well under the pressure of deadlines while maintaining accuracy

Ability to adjust well to feedback and changing priorities

High work-ethic and self-motivation What’s nice to have:

A willingness to learn video editing

Experience working in Figma or willingness to learn

EMPLOYMENT TYPE

Permanent / Full time. Either in the office or remote.

SALARY

£19- £40k per annum, commensurate on experience + benefits

PLN 5-10k net on B2B per month, commensurate with experience + benefits



