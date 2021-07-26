Job Details
GRAPHIC DESIGNER
SUMMARY
Storm Ideas work with globally-recognised clients in the US TV industry on extraordinary digital and marketing projects. Every day we produce work that is innovative, challenging and enjoyed by millions of people!
We are looking for an enthusiastic, skilful and creative graphic designer who would enjoy producing high-quality, fun social media content.
If the idea of a fast-paced, dynamic role with tonnes of opportunity for change, responsibility and innovation sounds exciting to you, then read on!
RESPONSIBILITIES
What can you expect?
- Reviewing never-before-seen TV episodes before they’re released
- Using Adobe Suite and Figma to produce quality social content for high profile US TV clients
- Using existing branding guidelines and source material to create fun social media assets to engage fans and promote US TV shows
- Suggesting a variety of creative solutions and providing options for managers and clients to consider
- Following client accounts and competitors on social media to research and put forward own ideas for engaging and innovative content
- Producing assets that convey a clear and effective message with impact and creative flair that encourage click-through or engagement
- Managing time well to produce multiple assets per day and communicate with managers on progress
- Learning our collaborative tools and using them to drive your assets through our internal processes
- Self-evaluating, proofing and reviewing own work
- Incorporating internal and client feedback into final product
- Developing your own skills by learning from other team members and through independent research
QUALIFICATIONS
What's important to us:
- A 2:1 Bachelor’s degree or higher
- Excellent eye for detail particularly in regards to typography and layout
- Advanced understanding of Adobe Creative Suite, especially Photoshop and Illustrator
- Experience and skills in illustration/ digital artwork
- Ability to work well under the pressure of deadlines while maintaining accuracy
- Ability to adjust well to feedback and changing priorities
- High work-ethic and self-motivation What’s nice to have:
- A willingness to learn video editing
- Experience working in Figma or willingness to learn
EMPLOYMENT TYPE
Permanent / Full time. Either in the office or remote.
SALARY
£19- £40k per annum, commensurate on experience + benefits
PLN 5-10k net on B2B per month, commensurate with experience + benefits