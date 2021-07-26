UX/UI Designer (f/m/d)

Job Details

As UX/UI Designer you will play a key role in crafting exciting new mobile games and app discovery platforms for more than 60 million customers by creating appealing user experiences for our next generation of apps.

JustDice is the European market leader in app discovery, running mobile marketing platforms in 30 countries. We are part of the newly established AppLike Group which aims to create engaging experiences for every app user on the globe. Next to justDice, the other two subsidiaries are adjoe, a platform that is going to disrupt mobile ad monetization, and Sunday, a nextgen mobile game publisher.

Under the umbrella of the media company Bertelsmann, we have access to a global network of experts and a strong financial backup. By developing a state of the art tech stack and highly skilled people, we aim to reach more mobile users than every other company in the world. If you like to challenge yourself and want to work in a high-performance environment, go for it and send us your application!

Find the whole world in one office. Boost your career with awesome people!

What you will do:

You are involved in the whole product development process of our native mobile apps and support the cross-functional team in UX related questions

You act as the main driver for all user experience related topics and bring them to final concept

You will develop design concepts, create research designs for prototype validation and carry out user tests

You will carry out user-based analyzes and make specific suggestions for optimization

You create design ideas by bringing in your own experiences and using different data sources

You design the aesthetics to be implemented within the product, from the screen layout to branding

You advise our product leads on innovative solutions and give recommendations for further product development and optimization

You deal continuously with trends and developments in mobile apps and especially mobile games environment

Last but not least: when it comes to UX related questions you are the first point of contact for all colleagues and the top management

Who you are:

You have 3+ years of demonstrated experience in creating and implementing UX design for mobile apps

You are proficient with visual design programs such as Adobe XD, Figma, Zeplin, InVision, Photoshop and others

You gained profound experience creating storyboards, user flows, wireframes, interaction design, prototyping and user testing

You have expert knowledge in methods and tools like design thinking, user flows, interaction design, rapid prototyping and user research (customer journey mapping, empathy mapping, value proposition canvas)

You are able to work effectively in a collaborative agile environment to create top-performing UX for apps

You are ready for challenges using problem-solving skills and seek to optimize data for the best possible outcome

Bonus: Professional experience with UX/UI design for mobile games

Why you will love working here:

High impact and the opportunity to shape our business – Share your creativity, support your ideas with convincing arguments, and make them happen!

Startup with a fast-paced environment, strong technical background and inhouse solutions in a great new office (An der Alster)

We support visits of company relevant congresses and your further education e.g. with weekly tech talks or German courses

Flexible working hours including home office days and 30 days of vacation per year

Regular team events, off-sites, and parties. . . as soon as it´s possible again 😉

Free drinks and snacks, gym membership, and support for public transportation (HVV-Profi Card)

State of the Art Hard- and Software





Skip writing cover letters. Tell us about your most passionate personal project, your desired salary and your earliest possible start date. We are looking forward to your application!

