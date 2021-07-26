Digital Designer - Mid-level

Job Details

About

BB Agency is a digital agency specialized in building amazing SaaS websites for inspiring tech brands. We offer a holistic process from discovery, branding, design, launch to post-launch optimization and testing.

We translate research into solutions, crafting thoughtful and unified brands, apps, websites, interfaces, and systems. Through challenging core assumptions, we shape the products and services that improve the lives of thousands every single day.

Our clients are the companies and startups who make the world go round — they treat diseases, move parcels, insure cars, process payments, create jobs, rent homes, and publish news. Vast and complex businesses like these need digital experiences that are just as people-friendly as robust and scalable. Our clients include Deloitte, ThoughtSpot, BNP Paribas, Otsuka, Progressive, Sendlane, Crisp Chat, Teachable, Refersion, Justuno, ShipBob, etc.

BB Agency was founded in 2012 on Island Krk, Croatia. Through the years, what started as a side-gig turned into a fully remote digital agency with more than twenty members and collaborators working together from all over the world to provide a valuable global perspective on our work.

Our ambition is to create a remote digital agency that can become a strategic partner to the world’s most famous tech brands.





Job description

We are currently growing our design team with down-to-earth creatives willing to shape the products of tomorrow, as well as to keep growing their skills and expertise.

As a Digital Designer, you will blend with BB Agency’s strong design culture. As part of our remote team, you will join Filip (Head of Design) along with talented Product Designers, Brand Designers, Project Managers, and UX Researchers, who are all passionate about solving creative and functional problems for our clients.

Design digital experiences: You will help transition projects from discovery to delivery, designing visual languages for product and marketing environments. (websites, web, and mobile apps).

Design systems: You will build scalable design systems to maintain consistency and visual potency across all touchpoints.

Internal processes: You will help us improve our internal workflows, playbooks, templates, and procedures. We’re a young and agile company and try to maintain a flat hierarchy. We empower you to bring your ideas to the table, improve our processes and take the initiative for building the kind of agency you want to work for.

Grow with us: As part of our strong design culture, you will engage with your team members daily, work closely with various departments (discovery, branding, development) and have design meetings and 1-on-1’s with Filip (Head of Design) to grow your skills and understanding of how a well-structured and researched design can have powerful impacts on the businesses we work with.

Help us grow: You will have the opportunity to share your work, help us create marketing materials, and new case studies across all our social platforms.





Preferred experience

You are an open-minded, focused, determined, good listener, and you aren’t afraid to make mistakes. You have an understanding of a standard agency workflow. Preferably you have at least 2 years of experience as a designer and have worked in an agency, tech company, or freelancer.

Strong design skill: You are very capable when it comes to building high-definition UI on both desktop and mobile and make your work scalable (systemic).

Data-based: Research and data will be informing your decision-making. The decisions you make as a designer will be based on our UX researchers’ data during the discovery process.

Systemic and organized: You are well organized and understand the importance of systemic design. We design solutions that can be scaled and used by the whole team (we set up systems based on components, typography, colors, grids, margins, etc.).

Accountable: You have a strong sense of commitment, accountability, and ownership. You are independent and will solve problems by taking matters into your hands if needed. You are a doer.

Communication: You can easily communicate with your team members and clients and are confident about getting people buying in around your proposed solutions. You will be part of client meetings to showcase your work and progress weekly.

Languages: You are very fluent in English to engage with all international team members and clients. The majority of our clients are from United States, United Kingdom, Denmark, France, Australia, etc.

Bonus: You have experience building interactive prototypes or animation skills.





What to expect

We value commitment, autonomy, honesty, and willingness to learn. In the end, it’s all about building great experiences. We’re modest, simple, and easygoing. Our clients are not flashy — but they make the world go round. If you get excited by building tech that changes people’s lives, you’ll thrive on team BB.

Make a difference - We’re a small company. Each position that we hire is very autonomous. That means that we’re open to adapt to specific processes and ways of thinking. We want our team to get a say in how we do things and feel a sense of ownership. You will be more than just a cog in a system. You will have the opportunity to build the system.

Salary - We haven’t decided on the salary range due to this being a remote position. We offer a competitive salary based on your skills, expertise, and location.

Flexibility - You’ll have the freedom to work flexible hours and maintain a healthy work-life balance. We already operate in multiple time zones and have been doing it for years. We expect at least a couple of hours each day when the whole team works together —Standard 40 hour work weeks.

Remote work - We like to think about ourselves as remote-natives. One of the perks of our remote team is that we genuinely trust you to get your job done. You can work from anywhere you see fit. No strings attached. Just make sure you have a decent internet connection.

Culture - If you’re looking for an agency with a daily happy hour and a ping pong table, we’re probably not the place for you. Our team shares a work ethic that is focused on quality. We hire for openness, willingness to learn, and a curious nature. If you like to work in teams that value great work over loud voices, get in touch.





Hiring process

Pre-selection based on your portfolio. We are more interested in your experiences and your role on specific projects than just your design skills. Video exchange with the leadership team. A design exercise in evaluating your skills and understand how you approach design. (maybe - but if we decide to have an exercise, it will be a short one) Another video exchange with the leadership team. Welcome to BB Agency.





Please apply via Linkedin with your CV (make sure it has a link to your portfolio)





