Creative Director (Remote)
Description
LearnWorlds is looking for a Creative Director to lead brand development and content creation. You'll build and lead a function designed to strategically, and creatively, grow LearnWorlds. Leading a team of thinkers and doers, the right candidate will bring a mix of marketing expertise and business understanding to the position, promoting our company and that of our valued clients. You will be responsible for all branded communication, including communication campaigns and other visual and creative assets. We seek fresh creative thinking, top-notch implementation skills, and a strong sense of urgency and competitiveness.
As part of our creative team, you will help us build powerful tools and stories that enable millions of people to understand and get inspired by LearnWorlds mission and product. We need an experienced manager of people, someone that can inspire others, taking our creatives to a new level as we continue to grow.
Responsibilities
- Ideate, develop and oversee production of all deliverables produced by our team, including videos, demos, events and presentations ensuring high quality work meets objectives and gets delivered on time.
- Be a player/coach and help creatives effectively communicate their ideas, showing how ideas will achieve goals and succeed with our audiences.
- Implement a consistent and repeatable review process so that creatives are continually learning and improving
- Work with internal groups (ex. Sales, Marketing, Product Managers) to develop strategic plans to produce effective, emotional material targeted at specific audiences
- Oversee all research and inspiration as related to creative strategy
- Be a shining beacon of creative and cultural inspiration for the entire team and truly be the brand.
- Develop a consistent tone, voice and direction that the team can rally around and operationalize in their daily work.
Requirements
- Proven experience as a creative director or in a similar creative role
- Hand-on experience in creative process, marketing, graphic design and brand development
- Excellent working knowledge of software such as Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign etc.
- Outstanding leadership and organization skills
- Exemplary interpersonal and analytical abilities
- BSc/BA in advertising, fine art, design or relevant field; MSc/MA will be considered an asset
Benefits
- Competitive salary and bonuses
- Private life and health insurance plan
- Fully remote work if you prefer to work from home
- Work in one of the globally top 5 e-learning courses platform with customers in more than 100 countries
- An opportunity to grow alongside us and shape the look and feel of tomorrow's e-learning
- An entrepreneurial, international, and highly motivated team with a flat hierarchy that will both challenge you and help you reach your highest potential
- Continuous training and mentoring opportunities. Access to books, resources, training, and conferences
- Culture committed to work-life balance and flexible hours for each and every employee.
- Annual company retreats (see the video of our latest retreat).