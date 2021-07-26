Creative Director (Remote)

Job Details

Description

LearnWorlds is looking for a Creative Director to lead brand development and content creation. You'll build and lead a function designed to strategically, and creatively, grow LearnWorlds. Leading a team of thinkers and doers, the right candidate will bring a mix of marketing expertise and business understanding to the position, promoting our company and that of our valued clients. You will be responsible for all branded communication, including communication campaigns and other visual and creative assets. We seek fresh creative thinking, top-notch implementation skills, and a strong sense of urgency and competitiveness.

As part of our creative team, you will help us build powerful tools and stories that enable millions of people to understand and get inspired by LearnWorlds mission and product. We need an experienced manager of people, someone that can inspire others, taking our creatives to a new level as we continue to grow.

Responsibilities

Ideate, develop and oversee production of all deliverables produced by our team, including videos, demos, events and presentations ensuring high quality work meets objectives and gets delivered on time.

Be a player/coach and help creatives effectively communicate their ideas, showing how ideas will achieve goals and succeed with our audiences.

Implement a consistent and repeatable review process so that creatives are continually learning and improving

Work with internal groups (ex. Sales, Marketing, Product Managers) to develop strategic plans to produce effective, emotional material targeted at specific audiences

Oversee all research and inspiration as related to creative strategy

Be a shining beacon of creative and cultural inspiration for the entire team and truly be the brand.

Develop a consistent tone, voice and direction that the team can rally around and operationalize in their daily work.

Requirements

Proven experience as a creative director or in a similar creative role

Hand-on experience in creative process, marketing, graphic design and brand development

Excellent working knowledge of software such as Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign etc.

Outstanding leadership and organization skills

Exemplary interpersonal and analytical abilities

BSc/BA in advertising, fine art, design or relevant field; MSc/MA will be considered an asset

Benefits

Competitive salary and bonuses

Private life and health insurance plan

Fully remote work if you prefer to work from home

Work in one of the globally top 5 e-learning courses platform with customers in more than 100 countries

An opportunity to grow alongside us and shape the look and feel of tomorrow's e-learning

An entrepreneurial, international, and highly motivated team with a flat hierarchy that will both challenge you and help you reach your highest potential

Continuous training and mentoring opportunities. Access to books, resources, training, and conferences

Culture committed to work-life balance and flexible hours for each and every employee.

Annual company retreats (see the video of our latest retreat).



