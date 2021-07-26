Graphic / Performance Designer

Job Details

Estrid is on a full-time mission to create the brands of the future with the customer and the experience in focus. We are an innovative and fast-growing startup that likes to break today's standards and do things in a personal way. We are in an expansive and exciting phase and are currently looking for people with a passion for communication, that loves to be creative, and who are naturally service-oriented.

In the role of Performance Designer, you will work closely with our Performance Marketing team, with the primary focus on ideating and producing video content for our paid social media channels.

To thrive in the role, you should be comfortable working in a digital and fast-paced environment where you are expected to take initiatives and work independently. The ability to design, ideate, and produce visual assets under tight deadlines is essential.

What you will do:

Ideate, design and produce a wide range of still and moving graphics, mainly for our paid social media channels (Facebook & Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Pinterest and more)

Together with the Performance Marketing team follow the results of the creatives, ideate and optimize them further based on performance

Occationally support with other graphic productions such as web banners, print materials, email & newsletter graphics, digital briefs, website content, etc.

Independently manage workload, deadlines and quality of work produced

What we are looking for:

A visual style that resonates with Estrid, and a motivated team member

Experience within graphic design and video creation

Knowledge of social media best practices and a genuine interest in new trends and technologies

An understanding of how design affects user experience and brand building

Experience with the Adobe Creative Suite. Premiere Pro / After Effect / FinalCut or similar is a plus

Ability to effectively manage multiple projects and priorities at the same time





We think that you are:

Highly ambitious and driven. Likes to take initiatives and go above and beyond

A creative thinker driven by results

Passionate about your job and enjoy a fast-paced, dynamic working environment

Interested in social media, influencer marketing, brands and PR

A team player, enthusiastic about team culture and energy generous

A natural problem solver, constantly removing obstacles and simplifying things

Open for feedback and creative testing

You will play an important role in taking Estrid to the next level, so you should desire to go above and beyond to produce the best work results. In turn, you will be joining an incredible company and team at a very early stage where everything you do will have a huge impact.

We are looking for someone who can join our team full-time. Does this sound like a role made for you? Let us know more about you!

We're looking forward to hearing from you! ✨

Stay smooth,

Estrid 💜

Estrid is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability or age.