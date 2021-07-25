Lead Designer (Product/UI)

Job Details

📣 A Solver wanted!

In short, a Lead Designer is a hands-on designer on the project, responsible for the excellent execution of design on all levels — from concept to the final high-fidelity. A Lead Designer is a true design expert capable of managing a client of any calibre, from a small startup to a multi-national corporate. The good news is, a Lead Designer is never alone. Coupled with a Design Director, a lead designer can always rely on a senior bro/sis to support all fronts. In addition, a lead designer has the authority to distribute work to other designers and UX researchers in the team.

This position is about covering up our North American growing client base. We promise a significant and exciting challenge in a cosy and welcoming environment of a small remote team that's doing some huge and meaningful things.



