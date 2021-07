Job Details

Athelas (www.athelas.com) is a fast-growing digital health startup. We build tools for physicians to monitor chronically ill patients remotely, from their homes. We just raised a $70mm Series B, and are backed by Sequoia Capital, General Catalyst, YCombinator, and Initialized.

The team is hiring our first full-time product designer to work full-stack between web design, interface, product, branding, and more.