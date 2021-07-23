Job Details

About You

Airship is looking for a Senior Product Designer with a passion for designing user experiences that solve customer problems. You enjoy being involved in every aspect of the product development cycle; starting with customer interviews, then collaboratively designing and building features as a part of a team. You have an eye for detail while also seeing the big picture. You strive to create the most usable and accessible interfaces.

At Airship, our mission is to connect brands with their consumers through relevant and timely messages across mobile, web, sms, email and more. Airship will support your career growth with regular 1:1s, multiple review cycles per year, a professional development fund, and mentor/mentee opportunities.

Apply today and help us create an intuitive interface that enables our customers to orchestrate delightful experiences across multiple channels.

About the Position

In your first few months, you will:

● Learn the ins and outs of the design process at Airship

● Join the design team for regular syncs, critiques and team activities

● Become familiar working with and contributing to Airship’s design system

● Work collaboratively with product managers, engineers and other product designers

● Interview customers as part of a product discovery trio

● Create sketches and wireframes to explore solutions

● Write component-based front-end code

In your first 6 months, you will:

● Create user flows outlining each touch-point of a workflow

● Present solutions you have designed for feedback

● Iterate on designs based on customer usability sessions

● Build prototypes to convey designs and interactions

In your first year, you will:

● Facilitate a design sprint to gain a shared understanding of the problem and solution space

● Lead the design process though the product development lifecycle on a project

Pluses

● 3+ years designing and building user interfaces

● Coding component-based products with HTML, CSS and React

● Building and implementing design systems

● Facilitating design sessions with product manager and engineering

● Using Figma to create designs and prototypes

About Airship

Marketing and digital experience teams at thousands of the world’s most admired companies rely on Airship’s Customer Engagement Platform to create deeper connections with customers by delivering incredibly relevant, orchestrated messages on any channel.

Founded in 2009 as a pioneer in push notifications, Airship now gives brands the user-level data, engagement channels, AI orchestration and services they need to deliver push notifications, emails, SMS, in-app messages, mobile wallet cards and more to exactly the right person in exactly the right moment — building trust, boosting engagement, driving action and growing value.

Latest press releases and news articles: Airship Newsroom



