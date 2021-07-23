UI/UX Product Designer - HealthTech

Job Details

We are a Series D company that’s on a mission to make hospitals more efficient with data science and machine learning. 110+ health systems and 400+ hospitals, across 40 states, rely on our award-winning products to increase patient access, decrease wait times, and reduce healthcare delivery costs. We have raised more than $250 million from top-tier investors such as Insight Partners and Goldman Sachs. We have been named among the top 100 AI companies in the world.

This position can be performed remotely from anywhere in the US, regardless of any location that might be specified. We have offices in Santa Clara, CA and Charlotte, NC for employees who prefer to work regularly or occasionally from an office.

WHAT YOU’LL DO

Create intuitive product experiences for our SaaS platform used by the world’s leading Cancer Centers

Collaborate with Product, Engineering, Customer Success, and Marketing across product phases - concept, design, prototype, testing and delivery

Evangelize a product culture that aligns with clear Design Principles

Be the visual storyteller for the Product team

Be the champion of our design tools including Figma and Miro

Leverage data to make design decisions through UserTesting and Pendo

Participate and shape the design team’s culture by establishing best practices and standardizing processes, including maintaining our design system

Lead UX Research sessions and Design Sprints

WHAT YOU’LL BRING

2+ years of experience building and shipping business and consumer products across various platforms

Proven track record of envisioning and building high-quality products

A portfolio of design projects that shows strong product design process and craft skills

Low ego and an eagerness to give and receive constructive feedback in a transparent work environment

Collaborative approach and belief that the best products are built through a partnership with Product, Design, and Engineering

Great communication skills and the ability to clearly articulate your design decisions and how they relate to the problem you are solving

Deep empathy for users and an almost annoying attention to detail

A passion for designing in the healthcare space

WHAT YOU’LL GET

Intellectual and emotional satisfaction of solving tough operational problems in healthcare while improving patient access and saving lives!

Competitive compensation package that includes base salary, annual bonus, and RSUs

401(k) Match

Comprehensive healthcare benefits

Generous Paid Time Off and Parental Leave

Monthly reimbursement for Skill Building

Monthly reimbursement for Wellness, Transportation, and/or Home Office

Education Reimbursement for select courses/programs

LeanTaaS is an equal opportunity employer committed to promoting an inclusive work environment free of discrimination and harassment. We value diversity, inclusion, and aim to provide a sense of belonging for everyone. All qualified applicants for employment will be considered without regard to race, color, sex, gender identity, gender expression, religion, age, national origin or ancestry, citizenship, physical or mental disability, medical condition, family care status, marital status, domestic partner status, sexual orientation, genetic information, military or veteran status, or any other basis protected by federal, state or local laws. If you require assistance during the application process, please reach out to accommodations@leantaas.com. LeanTaaS will reasonably accommodate qualified individuals with disabilities to the extent required by applicable law.

Please note: LeanTaaS is not accepting agency resumes at this time, and we are not responsible for any fees related to unsolicited resumes. Thank you.