Job Details
Junior Designer
We are looking for a Junior Designer to join our growing team. You will work under the supervision of a Senior Designer to produce high-quality work. In this role, you should be highly creative and have a sharp eye for details. If you’re passionate about design and eager to learn more, we’d like to meet you.
Role Responsibilities
- Develop visually engaging user interfaces focused on performance across devices
- Understand project requirements and concepts
- Use various techniques to create drafts, models and prototypes
- Produce final design solutions (like logos, banners, interfaces)
- Pitch creative ideas
- Collaborate with team members to launch projects
- Use feedback from other designers to improve
Requirements
- Familiarity with design techniques (e.g. prototyping)
- Understanding of design principles elements (composition, hierarchy, typography, colors)
- Teamwork skills
- A keen eye for detail
- Time management and multitasking abilities
- Creativity skills and problem-solving aptitude
Technology
- Figma
- Adobe
- Slack
- Trello
Benefits
- Competitive salary
- Unlimited PTO
- Retirement plan matching
- Health insurance
- Dental insurance
- Relaxed/casual office environment
- Flexible work schedules