Junior Designer

We are looking for a Junior Designer to join our growing team. You will work under the supervision of a Senior Designer to produce high-quality work. In this role, you should be highly creative and have a sharp eye for details. If you’re passionate about design and eager to learn more, we’d like to meet you.

Role Responsibilities

  • Develop visually engaging user interfaces focused on performance across devices
  • Understand project requirements and concepts
  • Use various techniques to create drafts, models and prototypes
  • Produce final design solutions (like logos, banners, interfaces)
  • Pitch creative ideas
  • Collaborate with team members to launch projects
  • Use feedback from other designers to improve

Requirements

  • Familiarity with design techniques (e.g. prototyping)
  • Understanding of design principles elements (composition, hierarchy, typography, colors)
  • Teamwork skills
  • A keen eye for detail
  • Time management and multitasking abilities
  • Creativity skills and problem-solving aptitude

Technology

  • Figma
  • Adobe
  • Slack
  • Trello

Benefits

  • Competitive salary
  • Unlimited PTO
  • Retirement plan matching
  • Health insurance
  • Dental insurance
  • Relaxed/casual office environment
  • Flexible work schedules
Tegan
Job Type
Full-time
Location
Dallas, TX
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Jul 23, 2021
Team Members
