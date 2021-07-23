Job Details

We are looking for a Junior Designer to join our growing team. You will work under the supervision of a Senior Designer to produce high-quality work. In this role, you should be highly creative and have a sharp eye for details. If you’re passionate about design and eager to learn more, we’d like to meet you.

Role Responsibilities

Develop visually engaging user interfaces focused on performance across devices

Understand project requirements and concepts

Use various techniques to create drafts, models and prototypes

Produce final design solutions (like logos, banners, interfaces)

Pitch creative ideas

Collaborate with team members to launch projects

Use feedback from other designers to improve

Requirements

Familiarity with design techniques (e.g. prototyping)

Understanding of design principles elements (composition, hierarchy, typography, colors)

Teamwork skills

A keen eye for detail

Time management and multitasking abilities

Creativity skills and problem-solving aptitude

Technology

Figma

Adobe

Slack

Trello

Benefits