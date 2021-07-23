Job Details

Ghost is a full stack web application for running independent publications and newsletters, paving the way for the ever-growing creator economy. It’s one of the most popular modern open source projects in the world, and is used in by tens of thousands of creators and companies.

Our users range from some of the world's largest creators, vloggers, podcasters and makers, to mainstream publications like The Stanford Review and Harvard International Review. Companies use Ghost for their publishing needs too, so you'll see our product powering blogs for people like Apple, Square, DuckDuckGo, OpenAI, CloudFlare, Digital Ocean, Mozilla, Tinder and many, many more.

As the company grows, we're looking for talented designers to join our product team, and help us build a world-class product. We care deeply about design and prioritise it at the heart of everything we do, so this is a role that comes with a lot of ability to make a meaningful impact on the direction of the whole company.

About the job

As Product Designer at Ghost, you'll be the driver behind the creation of easy-to-use products that are visually appealing to our customers. Your responsibilities will include working throughout the product development cycle from conducting user research, defining producing specifications, concepting, detailed design, front-end code, design support, and QA. You'll work closely with our development team, other product designers and the customer success team. You're all about figuring out what products and features tie in with market and customer needs.

Everyone at Ghost is an engineer, including our design team. We're looking for designers who are as comfortable working in HTML/CSS as they are in Figma. There's no "hand-off" process at Ghost, all designers deliver their own creations and are responsible to the full spectrum of tasks from ideation, to front-end development, and performance analysis.





What this role involves:

🎨 Creation of user interfaces, features, workflows and new ideas. Working directly on the core Ghost product and helping to define and improve what's coming next.

⚡️ Working with design and marketing teams to define, evolve, and maintain Ghost's identity across all product touch points and documentation.

💑 We work on cross-functional product teams of 2-3 people, usually one designer and a few developers.

👻 Lots of freedom to take control of your process, iterating and learning what works (and what doesn't), and putting your work into production. There's a lot of opportunity for professional growth here, as the team expands.

📢 Communicating effectively with stakeholders when presenting your work and clearly articulating your design rationale

🤹‍♂️ Managing multiple projects, while setting appropriate expectations and meeting realistic deadlines





We’re looking for someone who is:

Very comfortable with code. Ghost is a software company, and everyone here codes in one way or another. You'll need to be comfortable with coding your designs in modern HTML & CSS.

Confidently independent. All teams at Ghost operate fairly autonomously, and all team members are responsible for helping make decisions about what needs to be done. You'll need to be comfortable ideating, prototyping, testing and delivering designs without someone standing over your shoulder telling you what to do.

Meticulous about style. We don't A/B test 50 shades of blue to determine what converts best, we care about making beautiful things which we love, ourselves.

Humble but opinionated. We like smart people who have lots of ideas, yet are happy to discard their former opinions whenever a better way of doing things presents itself.

A clear communicator. Good design is good communication, and as a remote team which communicates almost exclusively through writing — concise, written communication is absolutely essential to this role.

An active collaborator. We look for people who actively want critical feedback on their work early and often, and who get a kick out of refining and pushing what they do as a collaborative process because it creates a better end result. No design heroes.

Hungry for meaningful work, and space to do it. Almost all work at Ghost is complex and challenging, but also deeply rewarding. This is a role where you can help influence design over the long term, not just fulfil a temporary brief which needs to be delivered quickly.

We don't mind where you're based or what hours you work, but this role does require reasonable working-hours overlap with the rest of our product/marketing teams in Europe.

We value diversity of all types at Ghost and our team is made up of a kind, thoughtful group of people with a wide range of backgrounds. Some of us are single, others are married, while others are parents. We actively try to find people with different perspectives and experiences to the ones we already have.