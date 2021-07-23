Product Design Lead

Job Details

The mission behind the role

Kama is looking for a strategic Design Leader who has experience building remarkable consumer products. You are ready to drive the vision for the user experience of the Kama product and set a high bar for design.

Alongside our lean team, you will work directly on the key initiatives that shape our offering. Your goal will be to build and deliver the best possible experiences for customers, and subsequent value for the company.

This is a key role at the company and will have a critical impact on the future of the business and the sexual wellness industry as a whole.

The ideal candidate will be an integral thought partner to our VP Product and set the groundwork for future design organisation. You’re self-motivated, have excellent organisational skills, a proven ability to work both independently & collaboratively, and are passionate about our brand’s mission.

What you’ll be doing:

Lead the end-to-end design process, from translating research insights and effective problem framing, through ideation, workshop facilitation, storyboarding and advanced prototyping, ending with user-validated high-fidelity designs

Reduce complex problems into simple and elegant flows and end-to-end experiences

Validate your solutions with real users through continuous user testing

Collaborate with engineers to ensure correct implementation, attention to detail and delight

Measure the success of your decisions with the team and iterate when needed

Build and maintain a design system to ensure consistency across our products

Help to grow our design team, improve processes, participate in broader design team topics and activities

Be a thought partner to the VP Product

Skills and abilities:

5+ years designing experiences that people can access on any type of device: desktop, tablet, phone

An appreciation of the entire product development process, from problem solving through to detailed UI and visual design

Experience with data-informed design process, paired with creativity and original thinking; comfortable validating design solutions using qualitative and quantitative methods

Confident in leading design workshops; able to persuade and inspire

Experience creating beautiful high-fidelity mockups of your designs using Sketch, Figma, and other tools

Good time management and organisational skills

Broad knowledge and deep understanding of design methodologies, techniques and tools

Excellent communicator of design work and rationale behind proposals

Excellent self starter who deeply collaborates and communicates with engineers

A curiosity for the topics of sexuality, relationships, and intimacy, as well as a strong desire to positively impact the world

If you think you would be a good fit, we would love to hear from you. Please email chloe.macintosh@kama.co with your resume and a cover letter to apply.

About Kama

We are building the sex, love, and intimacy superbrand of the future. Our first product, which launched on the iOS app store in October 2020, is a sexual wellbeing app that combines modern science and ancient wisdom into easy-to-follow daily practices. We’re here to help our users have the best sex of their life, no matter their age, sexuality or gender.

More than a business, Kama is a social movement aimed at turning the biggest cultural taboo into a positive conversation by building a diverse and engaged community.

Kama was founded by Chloe Macintosh, an experienced entrepreneur who was most recently Chief Creative Officer at Soho House Group. Chloe previously co-founded Made.com, one of the fastest-growing startups in UK history. Sexual wellness has been a life-long passion for Chloe, and Kama is the product of over 15 years of self-discovery, research, and preparation. Through Kama, her mission is to help people access their pleasure.

Our investors are a diverse group of the world’s leading VC firms and influential angels, including AlleyCorp (led by Kevin Ryan, founder of MongoDB, Zola, Gilt Groupe, Business Insider), Female Founders Fund, Raine Group, and Stride.