Lead UI Designer
Take your career to the next level with intent (formerly inFullMobile). What makes us a unique employer is that we are functioning on the intersection of digital and physical products. Our team currently has over 70 people on board, we are somewhat surprised to realize that it’s been 11 years already since we have started the company. Not only do we help startups make their dreams come true, but we are also working with scale-ups and corporations such as iHeartRadio, HQTrivia, Jeep, Maserati and Oura Ring. You can see our selected projects on Dribbble here: dotintent
We are looking for someone who can combine digital and physical in one great product.
As a Lead UI Designer you will have a lot of freedom with your ideas but also you will be responsible for the future or our new branding.
Life at .intent:
- Our clients are our partners. We encourage them to be co-creators in our design and development processes.
- Being active and doing things is great but only if it’s intentional
- We believe in testing. We educate our partners about the importance of prototyping and feedback.
- Designs sprints. We do a lot of them! Collaborative work is sexy.
- Have an idea? Let’s test it and there’s a high chance we’ll implement it. We like trying new things and are not afraid of failures. Failing is learning.
Responsibilities:
- Overseeing and motivating your team of designers
- Working in sync with our UX team
- Deliver exquisite prototyping and UI work
- Pushing and experimenting with new ideas & trends
- Implement and develop our new branding
- Cooperation with the marketing team
Requirements:
- You live, dream and breathe product design!
- 4+ years of UI design or art direction experience in digital products
- Your portfolio is focused on UI design
- Expert design storytelling (your design doesn’t just look good, it tells a compelling story)
- Experience in motion design
- Proven ability to make an idea into a working product
- Ability to conduct competitive research including design insight and trends
- Good understanding of the development process
- Great knowledge of latest design processes
What we offer:
- Exceptional location in the Centre of Warsaw- Wilcza Street
- Attention-grabbing and thought-provoking projects for clients from all around the globe
- Working with a team crazy enough to define their values like Tame the Elephant, or Ownership is a ship with a captain and whole lot who believes in themselves.
- Space and time for your ideas and self-development
- We organize a lot of company events e.g. intent Movie Nights, board games and fun trips
- 20/26 days paid holidays and 10 days sick leave
- Morish coffee
- Flexible working hours and full remote work if you want
- Private medical care, Multisport card and benefits platform
- English lessons (online and in the office) with a native speaker