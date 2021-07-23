Job Details

Take your career to the next level with intent (formerly inFullMobile). What makes us a unique employer is that we are functioning on the intersection of digital and physical products. Our team currently has over 70 people on board, we are somewhat surprised to realize that it’s been 11 years already since we have started the company. Not only do we help startups make their dreams come true, but we are also working with scale-ups and corporations such as iHeartRadio, HQTrivia, Jeep, Maserati and Oura Ring. You can see our selected projects on Dribbble here: dotintent





We are looking for someone who can combine digital and physical in one great product.





As a Lead UI Designer you will have a lot of freedom with your ideas but also you will be responsible for the future or our new branding.





Life at .intent:





Our clients are our partners . We encourage them to be co-creators in our design and development processes.

Designs sprints. We do a lot of them! Collaborative work is sexy.

We do a lot of them! Collaborative work is sexy. Have an idea? Let’s test it and there’s a high chance we’ll implement it. We like trying new things and are not afraid of failures. Failing is learning.





Responsibilities:





Overseeing and motivating your team of designers

Deliver exquisite prototyping and UI work

Implement and develop our new branding

Cooperation with the marketing team





Requirements:





You live, dream and breathe product design!

product design! 4+ years of UI design or art direction experience in digital products

or art direction experience in Your portfolio is focused on UI design

Expert design storytelling (your design doesn’t just look good, it tells a compelling story)

(your design doesn’t just look good, it tells a compelling story) Experience in motion design

Proven ability to make an idea into a working product

Ability to conduct competitive research including design insight and trends

Good understanding of the development process

Great knowledge of latest design processes





What we offer:



