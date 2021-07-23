Product Design Manager

Job Details

Are you ready for a new challenge?

Laskie is helping a few world class, venture-backed startups find talented Design Managers with experience designing for complex platforms. These roles are remote in Latin America.

You will be employed directly by one of these startups and play an integral role in their early stage growth. We are looking for Product Design Managers with in-depth knowledge about UX/UI and branding.

If you're a skilled Product Designer with management experience who is passionate about creating first-class products, we'd love to hear from you!

Skills & Qualifications

Professional English fluency, both writing & speaking

5+ years professional experience as a UX/UI Designer with digital products delivered to market

2+ years of experience as a Design Lead/Design Manager a team of Designers

Experience working with platforms for B2B

The Right Fit

You believe in game-changing innovations.

You take your impact seriously. You are passionate about building solutions that create sustainable, resilient, long-lasting value.

You are a first-rate Product Designer, with experience and a proven ability to think strategically and creatively.

Responsibilities

Introduce innovative design solutions

Partner with product managers to create a user-centered experience

Define success metrics for products and your Design team

Work with product managers in user discovery and research

What's in it for you?