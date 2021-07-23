Job Details
Product Design Manager
Are you ready for a new challenge?
Laskie is helping a few world class, venture-backed startups find talented Design Managers with experience designing for complex platforms. These roles are remote in Latin America.
You will be employed directly by one of these startups and play an integral role in their early stage growth. We are looking for Product Design Managers with in-depth knowledge about UX/UI and branding.
If you're a skilled Product Designer with management experience who is passionate about creating first-class products, we'd love to hear from you!
Skills & Qualifications
- Professional English fluency, both writing & speaking
- 5+ years professional experience as a UX/UI Designer with digital products delivered to market
- 2+ years of experience as a Design Lead/Design Manager a team of Designers
- Experience working with platforms for B2B
The Right Fit
- You believe in game-changing innovations.
- You take your impact seriously. You are passionate about building solutions that create sustainable, resilient, long-lasting value.
- You are a first-rate Product Designer, with experience and a proven ability to think strategically and creatively.
Responsibilities
- Introduce innovative design solutions
- Partner with product managers to create a user-centered experience
- Define success metrics for products and your Design team
- Work with product managers in user discovery and research
What's in it for you?
- $1000 Laskie signing bonus PLUS any signing bonus offered by our clients
- All of our clients offer remote work & competitive compensation: bonus, stock options, and PTO
- Apply once and get matched with multiple pre-vetted employers