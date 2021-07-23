Job Details

Pitch’s mission is to build a presentation product that provides delightful, hassle-free and productive user experience to teams around the world. Needless to say that Design plays a major part in creating this experience. Therefore we would like to hire a VP of Design to keep us on track with our ambitious goal to drastically re-think the way presentations will be built and shared in the (not so distant) future.

As a VP of Design, you will lead, manage, and build out the Design department at Pitch. Beyond complementing and enhancing the existing Pitch design standards, your mission will be focused on evolving the strategic direction of the product and the brand design, together with the broader leadership team. You will also lead, nurture and grow a brilliant team of designers across marketing and product, and instill the right structure and processes to lead them to success and to provide ample opportunities for growth and development.

What you will do:

Lead and manage the Design department. Hire, mentor, and inspire a team of skilled designers. Lead team culture and develop growth plans

Build out a world-class design experience for a two-sided marketplace product that is backed by qualitative and quantitative data.

Facilitate design reviews, user research, and meetings

Continually hone processes and workflows in a highly collaborative environment that allows for shipping high-quality design efficiently and effectively

Foster strong relationships with stakeholders, and effectively advocate for product design strategy, vision, and goals

Encourage an inclusive and open environment that makes space for diverse viewpoints and working styles

Be ego-free, and have a willingness to fail and learn

Be a heavily-involved leader who likes to stay close to the Pitch design topics

What you should offer:

Proven experience building out and managing successful Design teams of over 30 people

Experience building processes and systems to efficiently ship products in a fast-paced and highly collaborative professional environment

The ability to work efficiently with multiple tasks and projects, and manage a team to do the same

Excellent communication and presentation skills (written, verbal, and on-screen)

Strong attention to detail and organisational skills

Experience building out and maintaining advanced design systems for modern SaaS applications

Passion for product design, and continuous drive for staying up-to-date on the newest product design trends and best practices

Sounds like a good fit? Join us on our mission to enable every team's best thinking - we look forward to hearing from you!

We value diversity of perspective and seek to build an inclusive workplace that welcomes people from all different backgrounds.