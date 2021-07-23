Lead Product Designer

Job Details

Spark’s mission is to be the trusted advocate for the 70M Medicare beneficiaries navigating the US healthcare system. Our aim is to solve the two most pressing problems for those eligible for Medicare today:

Confusion when evaluating the 50+ different health insurance plans that change every year

Feeling lost when trying to navigate the complexities of the US healthcare system, especially as one's utilization increases

Since our launch, we’ve supported thousands of beneficiaries with cases ranging from needing to find high quality in-network providers to helping them save thousands of dollars by disputing incorrect medical bills.

This support is made possible by our first product, an engagement platform that personalizes a member's health insurance experience from the very start of onboarding to the subsequent year’s plan evaluation and ensures that Spark and their Medicare agent have full visibility into key interactions.

Spark is a remote first company that values a diversity of perspectives and is receptive to candidates from all backgrounds. Even if your experience doesn’t precisely match the job description, please drop a line.

About the role

At Spark, we have the unique opportunity to design experiences for two underserved users:

Older adults - most Medicare beneficiaries become eligible when they are 65 or older.

Medicare brokers - required to use a fragmented array of tools, many which aren’t tailored to Medicare

We also acknowledge that our product encompasses both digital experiences and services. Given that, design at Spark cannot just be about beautiful and intuitive web apps but also thinking deeply about service design.

As our first product designer, you will establish our design culture and own the end-to-end design process, from user research to coordinating with engineering and product on each release. This role is an opportunity to establish the design standard for products serving older adults today.

What you’ll do

Research, design, and prototype user experiences that delight our users and address our business objectives

Apply service design principles to iterate toward a best in class healthcare navigation experience for our members

Review features in our staging environment to ensure they meet a high quality bar

Define and maintain our style guide for our current products, the agent-facing engagement platform and member-facing web app

Collaborate with Product and Engineering over Slack or video

Participate in our product development ceremonies (grooming, planning, standups and retros)

What we’re looking for