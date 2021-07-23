Job Details

Makeen Technologies helps the world's most innovative companies explore new ideas and quickly transform those ideas into products that customers love. From improving business intelligence and modernizing IT systems to building innovative consumer apps and IoT products, Makeen provides end-to-end software design and development solutions that deliver results.

We're looking to expand our team with a full-time UI/UX designer. As a UI/UX designer, you'll have the ability to work on mobile and web apps interfaces, websites and branding. Your job will be mainly focused on creating user interfaces, doing user research, usability testing and information architecture development. You will work closely with the lead designer and development team.

Passionate about the web, product design and problem-solving

Able to create interface design based on wireframes for mobile (iOS and Android) and web apps

Ability to create and maintain design systems

Ability to work on brand guidelines and support them

Cooperate with developers, check and review final implementations of the design

Good English communication skills

This is a full-time position - 40 hours per week.





Nice to Have

Experience or history of working as part of a remote team or organization

Experience in creating interaction design prototypes (Flinto, Principle, Adobe After Effects)

Your application/proposal need to include:

Short cover letter to tell a few words about yourself

Links to your portfolio - 2 mobile apps and 2 web pages



