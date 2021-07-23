Head of Product Design - £200k package

Job Details

Company Description

Tembo is on a mission to help families manage their money more effectively, enabling parents or grandparents to support younger generations to buy a home. The number of people not able to afford their first home is at an all-time high, it is one of the biggest inequalities facing future generations and we’re tackling it head-on.

We want to build Tembo into the trusted global brand for family finances and lending, allowing people to unlock capital or leverage family income when they need it most

We are going to transform the consumer lending market by helping families make better use of their assets so that they can benefit from lower interest rates and minimise taxes

Job Description

We are looking for a super talented UI Designer to join our Product team. Primarily you will be creatively conceptualizing and delivering top-class user experience and digital interface designs that push our product and brand (both customer facing and back office) forward. You will also work closely with marketing, customer success and broker operations to deliver both digital and offline brand assets, marketing campaign designs, product and marketing collateral and communication from our brand.

You do not really need to understand all the ins and outs of a mortgage journey, but you do need to have extreme empathy with our customers, be a forward-thinking problem seeker and 100% responsible. Your designs will help people fulfil their dream of homeownership. This is a particularly challenging role as Tembo’s innovative deposit and income boost products are new entrants to a well established mortgage sector. Our products also communicate to two very different personas - first time buyers and homeowners, so you’ll need to be very conscious your designs are accessible and attractive for both audiences.

Qualifications

You have been working in a digital design capacity for a number of years, either in an agency setting or with a focus on product

Extensive experience with web design, interaction patterns, grid systems and UI craftsmanship

Your second home is in a native design environment (Sketch, Photoshop, etc.) and you have a great grasp on the tools that are representative of the industry

You have involvement with products, digital designs or experiences that are currently live (or recently live) online

You take pride in delivering clean and delightful user experiences and digital designs with an understanding of product strategy and holistic goals

Being pixel perfect excites you but you know when to stop pushing and wrap up your designs

Experience of liaising with internal stakeholders and expressing design ideas clearly to a diverse team

Additional information

Work remotely

Contributory pension scheme

25 days holiday

Cycle to work scheme

Childcare vouchers

And the chance to work in our fabulous team!



