Visual Designer

Job Details

Airhouse works with creative, design-forward ecommerce startups and small businesses to help them distribute their unique products around the world. From shipping and warehousing to order and inventory management, companies come to us for an all-in-one, modern solution to help them get their orders from point A to point B.

Since launching in 2018, we’ve developed a strong foundation for our brand, and need help with this next phase of our growth as we ramp up our marketing campaigns and sales activities and need to create supporting materials.

We are open to working with a variety of designers in order to:

Develop visual concepts and assets for lead generation campaigns (ads, landing pages, social media graphics, etc.) with a cohesive look and feel, working with the team to quickly develop and test different iterations

Wireframe and design responsive webpages in Webflow for our marketing website, airhouse.io, with a mobile-first approach (Bonus if you can implement pages in Webflow)

Design templates and graphics for sales proposals, marketing guides, ebooks, blog posts, documentation, presentations and other materials

Create illustrations and diagrams explaining key features and benefits of Airhouse that are consistent with Airhouse’s look and feel

Must-haves

Ability to work in Figma and Adobe CC

Strong grasp of grid systems and underlying design layout and composition principles, with examples in your portfolio

Strong knowledge of web-based design principles

Ability to create new assets in a manner consistent with an existing company style guide

For our website, prior experience working with engineers to give feedback on implementation to match mockups, or strong HTML/CSS skills and the ability to work in Webflow

If any of these projects match your skills and interests, please reach out to sarah@airhouse.io with your portfolio, a brief note on which projects appeal to you, and subject line: Design at Airhouse. We'd set up a brief chat to meet you, discuss what we're working on, and if it's a fit, can begin working immediately on an hourly basis on individual projects.