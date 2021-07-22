Senior UX Designer (Remote)

Job Details

As the Senior UX Designer at Venveo, you will influence creative direction and oversee the work of other designers who produce marketing collateral for our clients. This role leads the overall style or tone, desired for each project and articulates vision to the Design Team. As Senior UX Designer you are required to understand the design elements of projects, inspire other team members, and keep projects on budget and on time. You will help develop design budgets and timelines to meet overall scope objectives.





Responsibilities:

Determine how best to represent a concept visually

Determine design elements to use based on Project Scope

Work with Account Strategist, Content Manager and Social Media Manager to develop the overall look or style of deliverables and appropriate creative direction

Manage design team’s workload and quality of production

Review and approve designs, artwork, photography, and graphics developed by other team members

Talk to clients to develop an artistic approach and style

Coordinate activities with other internal departments

Develop detailed budgets and timelines

Present designs to clients for approval

Generate original visual executions that are both exciting and creatively attractive

Deliver work of the highest quality after working with team members to develop new ideas

Oversee and work with data team to expand agency’s capability set and expertise in CRO, A/B testing and Growth Driven Design. Leverage data to influence design decisions.

Stay abreast of new media formats and learning how to incorporate them into campaigns

Work with CEO, Director of Strategy and Director of Operations to establish new skills and insights

Work with Director of Operations to drive improvement in delivery, timeliness, processes, communication, collaboration, and quality.

Oversight of landing pages, e-mail design and social media design to ensure elevated quality and timely production.

Requirements:

Minimum Bachelor’s Degree from a 4-year college or university or equivalent work experience

An impressive online portfolio showcasing innovative concepts and creative design solutions.

Exceptional design skills, production value, and attention to detail





Experience:

An impressive online portfolio showcasing innovative concepts and creative design solutions.

Strong communication skills to develop healthy team dynamics and inspire collaboration

a strong knowledge of typography, image manipulation, illustration and animation

a broad understanding of marketing design and layout

the ability to generate a reliable supply of original ideas and visual concepts

the confidence to explain and support your thinking, both internally and externally

a flexible approach and willingness to adapt your ideas to the needs of clients

a keen eye for visual details and accuracy

the resilience to perform under pressure and deliver high-quality work to tight deadlines.

Exceptional design skills, production value, and attention to detail

Experience with any or all of the following:

Graphic design

Product photography / studio photography

Creating moodboards and other design collateral

Physical assembly / prototyping / crafting skills

Motion graphics / animation

Sketching

Videography

Traditional art mediums such as marker rendering, watercolor, paint, etc.

Ability to create marketing materials for different platforms (e.g. social media, web, print or digital media, etc).

Strong working knowledge of Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign and related design tools



