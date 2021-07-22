Senior UI/UX Product Designer

Job Details

Swag...everyone loves to receive it

Whether it be welcoming new hires into their dream job, thanking customers for their loyalty, celebrating a community milestone, or engaging event attendees, when done right, swag is the glue that bonds brands together with the people that matter to them.

But no one enjoys putting this stuff together...

The $30 Billion branded swag supply chain is a complete mess, filled with too many products, too many intermediaries, too little quality control, and not enough technology.

SwagUp is disrupting the industry by streamlining the end to end supply chain into one platform and making it available through powerful APIs and Interfaces (e.g. dashboard). As the fastest growing swag company ever, we have made a ton of strides towards our mission of eliminating all of the friction in the swag creation and distribution process, but we’ve just begun to scratch the surface

And that’s where YOU come in...





MISSION

We’re looking for another superstar Senior level UI/UX Designer to join our growing team!

As a senior level designer you will assist us with analyzing our business needs and designing user interfaces and experiences. We already made a great user interface, but want to make it even better by focusing on user feedback and building out an excellent experience for our customers.

If you’re looking for an opportunity to join a rapidly growing startup that will give you the room to show off your skills and talents, then this is the place for you!

RESPONSIBILITIES

Identify our users needs and improve existing features and experiences

Develop UI prototypes and mockups that clearly illustrate how the user flow and features function together

Build and design wireframes, prototypes, and functional interactive prototypes to test your

concepts with our customers

Create original design elements, components, sketches, and design systems

Identify and troubleshoot UX dependencies

Support other agile teams with ongoing initiatives

REQUIREMENTS

Five or more years of experience in UX/UI design building customer experiences for web and mobile

Startup experience preferred

Experience with web and app design, user interaction, an understanding of human centered design principles and practices, and a understanding of responsive for various devices

Experience in Figma and Adobe cloud applications, HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, Java Script, and Jquery

Attention to detail, a self starter, and time management skills are essential

You are able to collaborate with product designers, development teams, and others to deliver some awesome user centric designs and features in the eComm space

WHAT SUCCESS LOOKS LIKE

Coming in on day one already finding areas where we can improve our applications and experiences

Working on revolutionizing our interface on mobile devices to allow our customers the ability to purchase swag on the go

The ability to work with internal teams outside of the design realm, making sure sales and marketing have what they need to service our customers needs





Salary Range: $90,000 - $120,000

SwagUp welcomes and celebrates talent from all backgrounds and perspectives. Our success is directly correlated to our people, and we believe our team should reflect the diversity of the companies we partner with. As an organization, we strive to foster an inclusive, diverse environment where we all work towards a common goal! #tothemoon