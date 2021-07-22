Principal UX Designer (1066241)

Job Details

The Employee Experience Team

Employee engagement is undergoing a fundamental shift in response to economic, demographic, and societal changes. People want to be excited about their work, be connected to their company culture, understand how to succeed, and feel supported across their entire journey as an employee. The Microsoft Viva (Employee Experience) team is run as a start-up, encouraging team members to share a sense of “founderism.” Team members engage directly with customers, iterate rapidly, and focus on solving the needs of employees around the world and delivering innovative and connected employee engagement experiences.





The Role

The Viva team is looking for a Principal UX Designer who can make far-reaching decisions, construct design solutions, and inspire the team in defining end-to-end experiences. The ideal candidate is an end-user advocate who can translate user needs and goals into both creative and pragmatic design solutions. You are experienced in the application of design philosophies and visual design best practices and drive consensus on project goal through design thought leadership. Qualified candidates must demonstrate the ability to execute and lead design work at the highest quality, within time and technical constraints, amid competing priorities, and ambiguous situations.

In this role, you have an exceptional opportunity to reach hundreds of millions of people with your innovative and creative work. You will be responsible for deep customer understanding through users’ needs, emotions, and behaviors to gather insights that inform our experience design strategy. You will work closely with research, PM, and developers, as well as other design teams and app partners to meticulously execute ideas into production.





Responsibilities

Primary Responsibilities

Drive Employee Experience solutions for the following areas: core user experience, onboarding, ecosystem, and commercialization

Work closely with engineering, PM, research, and marketing counterparts to influence and build experiences that drive user engagement

Contribute to defining the overall product strategy, priorities, and roadmap

Deliver world-class interaction designs from initial concept through finished product

Promote a customer-driven, positive work environment and culture

Represent the team in product and executive reviews

Have the ability to travel for work occasionally





Qualifications

Candidate Profile

You are a passionate product designer and a committed advocate for the customer, ready to apply your skills and leadership to create compelling evolving and new experiences for our portfolio. You collaborate very well with multidiscipline teams and leadership, listening and leading. You’re a seasoned and effective communicator and exceptional at delivering great products by working across teams to connect the experiences together.

Essential Knowledge, Skills, and Experience

8+ years of industry experience in UX design

Experience educating, partnering with, building with, and influencing product teams

Experience in inclusive design and accessibility

Excellent writing skills, with ability to convey story at executive level

Customer first mindset, leading with empathy

Disciplined user of research data and insights to drive decisions and measure success

Understand experience quality bar and keep multidisciplinary teams focused on achieving at that level

Growth mindset with a desire to continuously learn

Desire to help create a diverse and inclusive culture

Confident and articulate in expressing ideas to various levels in the org—team, colleagues, management, and executives

Strong sense of accountability

Highly collaborative

BS/BA in one of the many product design fields; and/or industry experience and accomplishments

Proficiency in a variety of design tools, such as Figma, Photoshop, Illustrator, and Sketch

Preferred Experience

Designing user experiences for enterprise software/services

Passion for building highly scalable solutions and services

Iterative development and engineering processes

Comfortability with ambiguity

Creating and applying established design principles and interaction patterns

Aligning or influencing design thinking with teams working in other geographies

Please include URLs for an online portfolio demonstrating your design process, UX flows, interaction patterns and visual design skills in addition to resume. Submissions without a portfolio included will not be considered.





Microsoft is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to age, ancestry, color, family or medical care leave, gender identity or expression, genetic information, marital status, medical condition, national origin, physical or mental disability, political affiliation, protected veteran status, race, religion, sex (including pregnancy), sexual orientation, or any other characteristic protected by applicable laws, regulations and ordinances. We also consider qualified applicants regardless of criminal histories, consistent with legal requirements. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation due to a disability during the application or the recruiting process, please send a request via the Accommodation request form.

Benefits/perks listed below may vary depending on the nature of your employment with Microsoft and the country where you work.