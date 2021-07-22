Job Details

Pixel is looking for a Senior UX Designer!

This is a lead design role that encompasses all project phases from discovery, to concept and through QA and launch. As a senior UX designer, you will be driving and applying user-centered design processes while working collaboratively with clients, and internal cross-functional teams including development/implementation, analytics, and optimization. An ecommerce agency background is strongly preferred.

Remote candidates within the US only.

Responsibilities

Drive and apply user-centered design processes while working collaboratively with internal and external cross-functional teams.

Participate in competitive analysis, user research, usability testing, and validation exercises.

Create and lead UX design deliverables based on research findings and best practices.

Conduct and/or participate in client presentations, workshops, requirements gathering activities.

Create advanced, high-fidelity mockups and clickable prototypes.

Ensure all design solutions work across all relevant viewports, embracing a mobile-first methodology.

Develop style guides, design systems, and UI kits; and document comprehensive annotations for development handoff.

Support the business development team and the UX Design Lead on a variety of high-profile pursuits, client-facing pitches, estimations, and proposals.

Work seamlessly with UX leads and assist in mentoring junior designers by providing feedback and oversight on production work and deliverables.

Participate in design QA.

Qualifications

5+ years as a design practitioner in an agency environment.

A design-related bachelor’s degree or equivalent agency experience.

A portfolio of strategic UX practice and strong examples of design problem-solving efforts for major ecommerce brands.

Expert-level knowledge of design and prototyping tools such as Sketch, Figma, XD, InVision.

An exceptional eye for detail, data and strategy-based design-thinking, and highly aesthetic visual vocabulary.

Expert knowledge of user-centered design principles, methodologies, and best practices in high-converting ecommerce experiences.

Experience leading UX Workshops using design-thinking methodologies and live collaboration techniques.

Ability to track/manage priorities and deadlines across multiple projects.

A solid understanding of development processes, web-based frameworks, and accessibility standards.

Previous experience with Salesforce Commerce Cloud and/or other leading ecommerce platforms.

Interest or background in A/B testing and optimization is preferred

About PixelMEDIA

PixelMEDIA helps lifestyle brands launch, manage, and grow their ecommerce business. We leverage Salesforce’s world-class ecommerce and customer experience platforms to enable brands including Red Wing Shoes, Samsonite, Tourneau, Life is Good, and iRobot, to grow online revenue and discover the possible in ecommerce. For more information, visit www.pixelmedia.com.

Our company is built on a set of five core values: make relationships matter, be flexible, deliver with quality, embrace innovation, and take ownership. Pixel uses these values as a guide for every decision and every interaction with our clients, community, and one another.

Join PixelMEDIA to become part of a collaborative team and enjoy the following benefits:

Generous Flexible Time Off

Volunteer Time Off

Flexible Work Schedule

Summer Fridays

Certification and Training Support

Virtual Work Culture

Company Matched Retirement Plan

Comprehensive Benefits – Health, Dental, Vision, Disability and Life

