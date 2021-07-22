Motion Designer for video production

Job Details

Thousands of pupils a day learn with the help of videos produced by sofatutor, which accompanies children and young adults in all school subjects from the first grade through to their A-levels. The production of these videos, translates high-quality learning content into didactically prepared images and sound in order to suit every respective target group.

If you have successfully completed your studies or your apprenticeship and have already gained initial project or work experience in the field of animation and motion design, then we can provide the right challenge for you. As a Motion Designer you can apply all of your acquired knowledge to the production of professional, innovative videos and work together with our team on the visual implementation of explanatory videos for our international online tutoring platform in the US and the UK.

Note: Currently our application process is completely remote and the position can be filled regardless of your location. As this is a project-related position, your employment will initially be limited to two years. Your prospective start will be at the end of August / at the beginning of September 2021. Please apply with your detailed application including work samples, your salary expectations and your earliest starting date.

Your Mission

As a Motion Designer you will be involved in the entire production process of our English-language learning videos. From the first video idea up until its completion, you will accompany the creation process independently on behalf of our animation team. You will be creating animations, such as stories with characters, and will be preparing high-quality learning material using graphic design elements. Nevertheless, besides being a creative mind, you will keep the effective and efficient use of existing resources in mind. The following tasks will be of your responsibility:

conceptualization of educational videos together with a team of subject experts

collaboration with illustrators, editors and audio designers for the development of visual learning content for the videos of the English speaking market

stand-alone animation of tutorial videos in After Effects

pragmatic animation of stories with different characters and technical content using graphic design elements (e.g. icons, fonts and 3D objects)

participation in the continuous development and optimization of digital video production processes

Your starting requirements

You have come to the right place if you have successfully completed your studies or training in a relevant area, can demonstrate several years of professional experience in the field of animation and if you consider the Adobe Creative Suite to be part of your daily toolbox. Ideally, you have already lived, worked or studied in the US or UK. Further requirements for a successful start with us are:

completed studies or completed training in the field of media, communication or motion design

more than 3 years of professional experience in the creation of 2D animation (e.g. typography, graphics and illustrations)

practical and professional experience in the composition of videos (e.g. camera, light, editing, keying)

excellent knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite (especially After Effects and Illustrator)

the ability to design and animate shapes in 2D

practical experience in video conceptualization and didactics

the ability to make After Effects glow with the help of smart plugins, fast workflows, and efficient design decisions

DUIK, RubberHose or Limber are not foreign words to you

first experiences in the use of illustration databases and project management tools such as (Trello) or Google Sheets

enthusiasm for digital learning and education, as well as a great passion for animation

fluency in English, as well as a solid foundation in German (would be a plus)

ideally, that you have lived, worked or studied in the USA / UK

You don’t fulfill all the criteria? No problem, apply for the position as Junior Motion Designer (m/f/d).

Our promise

The regular professional exchange, inspiration and close cooperation with your team will enable you to get started with your tasks and responsibilities quickly. These are further benefits that we offer:

cross-team and project-oriented tasks continuously offering new and exciting challenges

regular feedback discussions and 1-on-1 meetings with your supervisor, as well as an open ear for your ideas

flexible working hours, the possibility of working independently from any location, participation in (online) sports courses and other benefits, as all of which are part of a healthy work-life balance and therefore an important part of our corporate culture

team-promoting events where you can get to know your colleagues outside of everyday office life: whether at a picnic in the park, during bouldering or currently through online events – we provide a variety of opportunities for you to exchange your ideas



