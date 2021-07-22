Job Details

Kinsta is a modern cloud hosting company focused on WordPress hosting. We run our services on cutting-edge technology and we are proud of the level of support we offer to our customers. Our talented and motivated team is scattered across the globe with team members hailing from every continent but Antarctica! We're constantly on the lookout for great talent to join our awesome team. If you’d like to become part of the Kinsta family, hit apply!

We are looking for a motivated and professional Product Designer to help us grow and enhance the best hosting service and site management dashboard on the market. This is an opportunity to work in a dynamically growing international company where what you do has a direct and immediate impact.





Responsibilities

On the service level what we create is the Kinsta experience. For the design side this means we turn business problems into deliverable solutions even if it overarches different touchpoints of our service. Working on this usually means conducting research, understanding the underlying technologies and constraints, mapping user journeys, and creating a solution that’s best and also feasible.

On the product level our core responsibility is continuously enhancing MyKinsta, our hosting management platform and a variety of internal tools. On the design side we create UI design and prototypes, write UI copy, and provide functional specifications for our designs. We work in close collaboration with the development team to ensure efficiency in delivery, but also iterate on our solutions as needed. Most of our UI is created with the help of our existing design system, so we are not necessarily looking for a graphic designer but rather a product designer with a very strong sense and a methodical approach to usability.

What we do often involves rather technical details. This should not intimidate you because we work with great engineers who are awesome at explaining technology, but you should expect that you’ll need to adopt a deep technical understanding of our industry. Still, the essence of the product design work is problem-solving and if you’re eager to create a cutting-edge digital product, you’ll like what you find here.





Requirements

5 years of experience working as a Product Designer or UX Designer, which you can showcase with a portfolio and a thorough case study

Hands-on experience working through all steps of the design thinking workflow: research, need-finding, problem definition, ideation, creating UI, prototyping

Strong sense and a methodical approach to usability, and handle complexity at scale

Capable with Figma for UI design and prototypes, and Miro for flows and virtual whiteboarding

Basic understanding of web development technologies (HTML, CSS, JS), meaning you know how a browser works and can play around with a page in the inspector

Attention to detail balanced with a good sense for priorities

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English, including collaborating with developers, coordinating with stakeholders, and articulating design decisions

Proactive, doer mentality, and hungry to learn

You are authorized to work and reside in any EU/EEA country, UK, USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, or Israel





Benefits

This is a fully remote role, meaning you can work from anywhere with reliable broadband internet access

Relaxed working environment with reasonable working schedule, no overtime, and essentially unlimited paid time off

Remote expense and personal career development budget

An amazing team with a collaborative and iterative workflow, so you never work in a vacuum

This position offers a great deal of flexibility, responsibility, and opportunity for growth

We will strive to provide you with the support to deliver your best and become a better professional



