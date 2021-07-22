UI/UX Product Designer

Job Details

Looking for the next big move in your career? We’re a fully remote (since before covid!) international digital studio (growing 2x yearly, 30+ people) looking to hire a UI/UX Designer. Sounds intriguing? Read on…

🥱 The TL:DR;

We’re looking for a skilled designer to join our team. You’ll do both UX and UI. On one end, you’ll work with our clients, strategists and other stakeholders to produce low and high fidelity wireframes that realistically reproduce the needs of our clients and the UX best practices. On the other, you’ll develop UI for both applications and websites that elevates our clients brands. Your style is clean and modern and aligned with most modern web development. You pride yourself of attention to detail and hate stuff that looks bad (like you get itching with misalignments). You’ll work alongside Internal Project Managers and Senior Strategist. This is a fully-remote, permanent, full-time position.

👉 This is for you if…

1. You’re looking for a remote, long-term position

2. You have experience (2/3 years) in UI/UX at a production level;

3. You can go from briefings and interviews with clients and other stakeholders to low-fi wireframes;

4. You have experience in Figma;

5. You’re able to communicate clearly and articulate your thought process;

6. You’re able to follow design and UX best practices;

7. You have a modern style and are used to developing both website and app UIs;

8. You need to be curious;

Note: You’ll see we never specify stuff like “Be a team player” or “Be dedicated” and stuff like that. That is a base requirement for any position these days, but just know we also like these things people usually ask for: motivated, focused, hard-worker that likes to grow and learn more, that works well with others and has a positive attitude 😎

💪 This is even better if…

1. You have experience in iterative design sprints;

2. You have experience with user interviews;

3. You can create prototypes.

4. You demonstrate strategic thinking — able to identify needs and opportunities and translate them into design decisions;

5. Experience with Whimsical for wireframing;

6. Experience with ZeroHeight for design-to-code design system documentation

👩🏻‍💻 What you’ll do

You’ll be responsible to work either directly with clients or with internal teams delivering the UX and UI of real-world applications.

– Participate (or co-run) design discovery processes to understand client ideas and user requirements in collaboration with product managers and engineers

– Produce low and high fidelity wireframes that translate ideas into cohesive, coherent flows that closely match the requirements identified.

– Illustrate design ideas, concepts and flows using storyboards, process flows and sitemaps

– Gather information that helps you understand style and provide moodboards for these.

– Design user interface elements following branding/style as well as the wireframes.

-Develop full UI for these products (both web and mobile apps)

– Develop UI mockups and prototypes that clearly illustrate how sites function and look like

– Communicate with clients around design decisions, needs, and vision for the UI to be created.

– Identify and troubleshoot UX problems (e.g. responsiveness)

-Conduct layout adjustments based on user feedback

– Prepare design for handoff to other team members;

– Post design work as an advocate and ensure developers are being throurough with their implementation;

🤑 What is in for you?

– An unique challenge that allows you to work on great digital products, having an impact on its development;

– Insane levels of ownership, independence and responsibility;

– Competitive salary proposal for position and location;

– Work from anywhere with our remote policy. We know sometimes the best work is done in the beach (or mountain, or… ) 🙂

– Bonuses for performance indicators we’d mutually agree;

– Be part of our profit-sharing program and take a slice of ColorElephant’s collective success;

– Flexible vacation/days off policy

– Training / Self-Development Yearly Package

– Yearly Bonuses Program

– Paid parental leave / Flexible conditions on return

– Continuous Training (both on site and online)

– Ability to work in complex projects of Fortune500 as well as small companies.

– Contribute with your suggestions and see your feedback and opinion impact products used by millions worldwide

– Be part of a growing team full of talent