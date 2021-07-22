Marketing Designer

Job Details

What does Nodes & Links do?

We are a team of curious minds on a mission to revolutionise the way in which complex, engineering projects are planned and delivered. We provide users with previously-unattainable insights, at an unprecedented speed and ease, whilst promoting collaboration and information sharing within teams.

TechNation thinks we are one of the best AI start-ups in the UK, Construction Tech Review says we are one of the best start-ups in the EU/UK and AWS views us as disruptors of the industry. We are part of the University of Oxford’s Creative Destruction Lab and Entrepreneur First alumni. We recently won the ‘Risk Innovation’ award from CIR, and have been shortlisted for AI product and innovation awards at CogX and by the British Construction Industry.

This is a great opportunity to join a well-funded and ambitious start-up in a dynamic and mission-driven environment, leading the growth from a start-up to a fully-fledged organisation.

What will you do in the role? ‍‍

Create beautiful, impactful designs working with the Product Design and the Sales & Customer Success teams to produce world-class sales collateral, such as sales presentations, social channel content (linkedin, FB etc), one-pagers/flyers, case studies, pitch decks, onboarding materials and video tutorials.

Create clever and delightful moments for our customers through working with the Product Manager and Product Owners to identify and express product highlights into design assets, highlighting the strongest value proposition for sales collateral.

Collaborate with the Product Design team to align on our brand company-wide and ensure consistency across functions.

Help design efficient processes for design assets to flow between Design, Engineering and Sales.

Be responsive to cultural and technological shifts, adapting design solutions to emerging requirements.

You will report to the Head of Design, and will work closely with the Product team, the Sales team and the founders.

You’ll be joining a team of creative and intellectually curious technologists. You should be eager to learn any technology and skill required to get the job done, and to share your knowledge with the rest of the team.

With a strong culture of ownership and responsibility, we believe that our job is not done until the job is done.

Requirements

We're looking for someone with

The ability to consistently deliver world class visual craft

4+ years of experience in marketing/brand design and illustration that can bring the Nodes & Links brand to life.

A strong sense of digital design, print, composition and typography.

The insights of a creative thinker that can help build a compelling social media strategy and can be incorporated into the wider company brand book.

A knack for talking about design in business terms.

Track record of working closely and effectively with creative, technology and business stakeholders.

An appetite for delivering both perfect and ‘good-enough’ solutions - we believe there is a time and a place for both.

Understanding of SaaS metrics, user journeys and how to measure the success of design.

Experience in taking complex, fuzzy problems and boiling them down into simple, elegant, and lovely solutions.

A passion for design values and process, and a willingness to challenge the current set up to improve efficiency and transparency

Proficiency with current industry standard design and collaboration tools (Figma, Sketch, Adobe CC etc)

Adaptability and autonomy - we're a small startup, things change a lot and fast.

We’re also excited if you have:

Experience in a deep-tech B2B Startup.

Experience working with in-house teams and external agencies

Experience with performance marketing

What if you’re a partial fit?

We prioritise grit, positivity, and drive for growth, and encourage you to apply even if your experience doesn't exactly match this job description.

We are building a world-class company and a world-class design team! If you want to help build something that matters, apply below.

So, if you’re keen to learn, grow, try new things, and aren’t afraid of a bold plan, you’ll fit right in.

Location:

UK or Cyprus or Fully Remote (CET/EET time zone)

We are:

Hard working but not workaholic

Explorers. Data is our compass and innovation our destination

We are independent thinkers. We are not afraid of looking where no one else is

Team players. We believe the whole is bigger than the sum of its parts

We have strong opinions, weakly held

Continuously evolving the way we do things. Even our #donut dates

Nodes & Links is an equal opportunity employer: we value diversity. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status or disability status.







