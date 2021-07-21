Job Details

This job position is for a UI Designer at Upstory. We have an immediate need for a designer for a few current projects over the next couple months, with opportunity for the position to turn into a full-time role. You should be a fantastic designer with critical thinking skills, able to put yourself into the mind of your users.

Your primary role will be developing user interfaces and websites for clients. With that said, you’ll be responsible for more than just pretty designs. This job will require critical thinking to understand the needs of the client and develop strategies for functional design.