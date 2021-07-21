Ecommerce Website Designer

Job Details

Makro is hiring a designer with experience in branding, web, and user-experience design. We’re looking for quick, ambitious, creative person who is driven to make high performing designs in a collaborative environment.

Experience and Abilities

Minimum 1-2 years of experience designing brand systems that extend from identity to digital collateral to website designs

Thorough competency working in Adobe Creative Suite and Figma

Ability to thoughtfully navigate collaboration and iteration with a diverse team

Ability to interpret and contribute to high-level strategy and apply it to the task at hand

Ability to ask questions when you're not sure of the brief

Ability to successfully manage multiple projects simultaneously, handle a fast-paced work environment and changing priorities

A desire to cultivate presentation skills

Also a plus: illustration, animation and/or copywriting chops

Location:

Remote - eastern time daytime availability is required