Job Details

Ecommerce Web Designer

Makro is hiring a designer with experience in branding, web, and user-experience design. We’re looking for quick, ambitious, creative person who is driven to make high performing designs in a collaborative environment.

Experience and Abilities

  • Minimum 1-2 years of experience designing brand systems that extend from identity to digital collateral to website designs
  • Thorough competency working in Adobe Creative Suite and Figma
  • Ability to thoughtfully navigate collaboration and iteration with a diverse team
  • Ability to interpret and contribute to high-level strategy and apply it to the task at hand 
  • Ability to ask questions when you're not sure of the brief
  • Ability to successfully manage multiple projects simultaneously, handle a fast-paced work environment and changing priorities
  • A desire to cultivate presentation skills
  • Also a plus: illustration, animation and/or copywriting chops

Location:

Remote - eastern time daytime availability is required

Makro Agency
Job Type
Part-time
Location
United States, Canada, South America
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Jul 21, 2021
