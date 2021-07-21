Job Details
Ecommerce Web Designer
Makro is hiring a designer with experience in branding, web, and user-experience design. We’re looking for quick, ambitious, creative person who is driven to make high performing designs in a collaborative environment.
Experience and Abilities
- Minimum 1-2 years of experience designing brand systems that extend from identity to digital collateral to website designs
- Thorough competency working in Adobe Creative Suite and Figma
- Ability to thoughtfully navigate collaboration and iteration with a diverse team
- Ability to interpret and contribute to high-level strategy and apply it to the task at hand
- Ability to ask questions when you're not sure of the brief
- Ability to successfully manage multiple projects simultaneously, handle a fast-paced work environment and changing priorities
- A desire to cultivate presentation skills
- Also a plus: illustration, animation and/or copywriting chops
Location:
Remote - eastern time daytime availability is required