Job Details

About us

OfficeSpace is the leading platform for companies trying to manage all the current disruption in the workplace. We give forward-thinking companies the tools and insights they need to simplify everything from space management and social distancing to desk booking and employee requests, so that they can create a better place for everyone. Companies like Tesla, Dropbox, Fitbit and Mailchimp rely on OfficeSpace to manage their workplace. We’re working on defining the future of how work gets done —and we’re looking for brilliant people to help shape it.





About the role

We are looking for an end-to-end senior product designer to bring the voices of our users to the table to help create next generation workplace management and employee engagement experiences. You’ll work collaboratively with a cross-functional team of designers, product managers, engineers, and client success managers to create a best-in-class user experience and achieve business goals. We continuously gather insights from qualitative research, experiments and data analysis to iterate on our roadmap and build smarter products to help customers manage their workplace and engage their employees. You should be comfortable with user research, visual UI design, and designing complex UX flows.





Responsibilities

Being a fun, energetic and supportive member of this team

Elevate and raise the quality of design craft

Advocate for design thinking, solutions and consistency across OfficeSpace Software company’s products and initiatives

Work closely with product, engineering, and business stakeholders teams to define requirements and follow-through to final execution

Participate in the entire design process, from initial concept and wireframes to prototyping, and final production UI design

Translate insights from data, qualitative research, and client feedback, develop hypotheses, sketch and prototype solutions, and test ideas

Creating artifacts (wireframes, mockups, prototypes, flows, user stories, functional requirements, etc...) to communicate ideas, concepts, features and flows

Collaborate with product and engineering teams to assess constraints, de-risk solutions, and provide support during implementation

Facilitate and participate in product review and product workshops

Evangelize best UX and UI practices to other designers, engineers, and product managers

Advocate for the customer experience and be able to articulate the reasoning for design decisions; while also being flexible and able to iterate on ideas based on feedback from stakeholders

Staying informed and sharing the latest on UI/UX techniques, tools, and patterns

Having fun, and being excited and passionate every day





Proven skills and impact

6+ years experience designing and building products across mobile and desktop experiences

A top-notch design portfolio demonstrating process, outcomes, and impact; showcasing real product UI, UX, and interaction design work, particularly in shipped, successful products

Demonstrated ability to define strong hypotheses and and incorporate data in the design process

Self organized with a high degree of initiative and ownership for your work

You're a good communicator and you can collaborate across teams

Customer centric mindset with a passion for identifying and solving customer problems

Experience and excitement working in an agile, fast-paced environment

Passion for working in environments where navigating ambiguity is the norm

Expert working knowledge of Figma and Miro

Has read Apple’s Human Interface Guidelines or Google’s Material Guidelines thoroughly enough to spot when something’s out of place, and when to break the mold

Has a passion for being a great team player and a positive influence on your teammates

US Time Zones only, please





Culturally, here’s what we’re all about

At OfficeSpace Software, the most important thing is trust. We trust our employees to take ownership of their work and set themselves up for success. Whether it’s flexible hours, remote options, or anything in between, we know that people work best in different ways and we embrace those differences

Work-life balance is critical as we move to a work environment where the lines between home and office get blurrier all the time. We value people taking time off when they need it and being able to completely unplug from work so they can recharge their batteries

Pandemic or not, we like to have fun together. Whether it’s axe throwing, costume contests, or video game nights when we’re all together, or shared workouts, late-night talk shows and virtual movie nights when we’re apart, OfficeSpace is always looking for ways to keep people happy, engaged, and having a good time with their teammates

Despite over 100 employees across 3 countries, OfficeSpace maintains a family atmosphere where team members are known as much for who they are as what they do. We hire people, not numbers



