Job Details

Volley develops voice-controlled games and entertainment apps for Amazon Alexa and Google Home. Our voice apps are world-class and attract millions of users every month. We’re a 35-person team based in San Francisco.

We’ve created several of the top experiences for voice-controlled devices, including:

- Song Quiz - a name-that-tune music trivia game

- Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? - a quiz game to test your elementary-level knowledge

- Bedtime Stories - a soothing, narrated skill to help you fall asleep

We believe voice control will be the main way people access entertainment in their bedrooms, kitchens, living rooms, and cars, and our goal is to build a destination for interactive audio entertainment, as Netflix did for television.

We are seeking a Head of Product Design to lead the visual direction for our voice, web, and mobile products. The role will have you working across platforms- from our website, mobile apps, to smart speaker display devices, (e.g. Amazon Echo Shows, Google Nest Hubs, and smart televisions).

Things you may have done:

5+ years industry experience

Lead and scaled a top-tier design team (or managed a smaller team, and you're ready to take the next step!)

Designed consumer facing apps, preferably in the entertainment or gaming industry

Designed innovative visuals for new platforms and technologies, e.g. AR, VR, voice

What You Will Do:

Grow and coach a talented design team

Create, develop, and enforce visual design consistency across the Volley brand and all of our products

Collaborate with Voice UX experts, engineers, and data analysts to deliver best-in-class experiences for our users

Inspire a user-centric culture within the team and across the organization

Be a thought-leader on visual design to coworkers at all levels (from peers to the CEO) with clear, articulate rationale for design decisions

Look to the future of what visual design could mean for voice controlled devices

Work well, play hard. We take pride in our work and strive to build great products for our millions of users, but we also recognize the importance of work-life balance and a healthy lifestyle. You may have to take care of things on weekends or late at night, but not often.

We're a small but quickly growing team that truly enjoys working together! We love coming together over Zoom happy hours, the funny and strange in Slack #random, and come September, occasional karaoke sessions in our brand new Hayes Valley office. If this sounds like fun (we promise it is), get in touch!



