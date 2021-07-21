Visual Designer

Job Details

Visual designers at Fishhook are strategic and creative problem-solvers, eager to help churches gain momentum through clear, creative and compelling design.

In summary, we are looking for:

A collaborative team player who creates inspired and meaningful designs. He or she probably has 2-3 years (or more) of visual design experience.

Someone with a strong ability to listen and then interpret what they hear into visual solutions . These solutions include visual identities, sub-brands, campaign identities, websites and other digital and print resources.

. These solutions include visual identities, sub-brands, campaign identities, websites and other digital and print resources. A person who enjoys connecting and developing relationships with our churches (clients) and our team.

with our churches (clients) and our team. Someone in the Indianapolis/Central Indiana area who wants full-time work hours (30-40 hours per week) and is ready for occasional travel.

We’re a creative communications team based in Indianapolis, Indiana. We’ve been helping churches innovate, create and communicate for 18 years. We’re strategists, designers, developers, project managers, writers, spouses, parents, friends, thinkers, tinkerers and whole people. We fully believe in the local church.

Our clients include small, rural churches and multisite megachurches (and everything in between). We have many clients located throughout Indiana, the Midwest and across the nation. We’re inspired and energized by looking for possibilities in every person, church and circumstance.

Visual designers at Fishhook collaborate with our team and clients, creating inspired and meaningful designs, helping to solve communication problems and meeting project requirements through the use of type, color, space and imagery.

Fishhook designers are ready to listen and work closely with others. They focus on uncovering and understanding who our clients are, who they are trying to reach, and what they need to bring creative, visual solutions to the table.

As a visual designer, you’ll be creating: