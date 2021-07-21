UI Design Manager
Company Overview
At ADT, we’ve been in the business of helping save lives for more than 145 years. As the number one smart home security provider serving residential and business customers, our people are our most important asset. Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL and at more than 200 locations across North America, our employees help empower our customers to live more secure and confident lives. Join our team and help us protect what matters most. For more information, visit www.adt.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.
Position Summary:
- As a UI Design Manager on the Digital Experience team, you'll lead of team of designers, help solve complex design challenges, and craft inspired web-based experiences for our prospective customers.
- You'll utilize design thinking principles to help create beautiful, intuitive, and modern designs that meet our audience's unique needs. Our team is passionate about quality, usability, storytelling, and simplicity. You’ll help raise the sophistication level and find innovative ways to make sure our website visually communicates ADT's premium value while using your expertise to elevate the skills of those around you.
- You'll collaborate with UX Designers, Researchers, Product Managers, and Engineers with a user-centered design approach. You'll work with your team to design engaging interactive experiences for responsive web with a focus on mobile-first and support all of ADT's customer-facing and internal digital properties. You will also own the design system used by the team to rapidly design, develop, and iterate on new functionality for our digital experiences.
- You will assist UX Designers with customer research, including usability studies, surveys, and industry research. Understanding and applying insights from our users' behaviors and emotions are at the forefront of your mission.
Position Responsibilities:
- Design prospect focused UI experiences, for a variety of technologies (web, mobile and emerging) in support of all ADT digital properties based on wireframes and business requirements
- Create original high, medium, and low fidelity visual design mockups, interactions, and animations with feedback from the stakeholders and technology partners
- Assist in rapidly creating engaging clickable prototypes for usability testing
- Assist with user research using a variety of methods including online and in-person studies and use data to drive decisions
- Conduct User Acceptance Testing to ensure finished products meet requirements created by Marketing and the Digital Experience Team
- Deliver and receive creative assets to other digital marketing teams for use both internally and externally through their vendors
- Assist in art direction for photo shoots and gather assets from various stock vendors to accommodate designs
- Prepare design assets for development using production-quality specs based on requirements supplied by IT partners
- Participate in daily standup meetings to give and receive status reports on projects that require both marketing and IT support
- Collaborate with other designers and IT support to give and receive feedback
Education/Certification:
- Bachelor’s degree in a related field such as Graphic Design, Fine Arts or Human Computer Interaction
- Additional UX certifications a plus (NN/g, Google, etc.)
Experience:
- 5+ years UX/UI (product design) experience in an interactive agency or brand
- 2+ years managing other designers or leading a design team
- Experience in working with IT to develop best practices for front end development using HTML, CSS, and JS
- Experience designing for A/B tests
- Experience with analytics software including web and behavioral tools
- Experience working with agile methodologies, a plus
- Experience working with design systems and component lifecycle management
- Skills & Knowledge:
- Mastery of industry-leading design software such as Sketch, Adobe XD, Figma, Zeplin, InVision, Adobe Creative Suite, etc.
- Must be able to translate business goals into functional strategies
- Close attention to detail and high standards for deliverables
- Take a mobile-first approach to design
- Must possess strong communication, storytelling, and presentation skills
- Familiarity with basic front-end development concepts
- Demonstrated ability to work closely with clients or business stakeholders
- Strong knowledge of best practices for web design, Apple Human Interface Guidelines, Material Design, and American Disabilities Act (ADA) best practices
ADT LLC is an Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) employer. We are committed to having a diverse and inclusive workforce and do our best to foster a culture and environment where every employee feels valued. Our goal is to serve our customers and help save lives. We can achieve this goal when we have the best talent working in an environment where employees feel included and recognized. Visit us online at jobs.adt.com to learn more