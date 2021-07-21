Job Details

Company Overview

At ADT, we’ve been in the business of helping save lives for more than 145 years. As the number one smart home security provider serving residential and business customers, our people are our most important asset. Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL and at more than 200 locations across North America, our employees help empower our customers to live more secure and confident lives. Join our team and help us protect what matters most. For more information, visit www.adt.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Position Summary:

As a UI Design Manager on the Digital Experience team, you'll lead of team of designers, help solve complex design challenges, and craft inspired web-based experiences for our prospective customers.

You'll utilize design thinking principles to help create beautiful, intuitive, and modern designs that meet our audience's unique needs. Our team is passionate about quality, usability, storytelling, and simplicity. You’ll help raise the sophistication level and find innovative ways to make sure our website visually communicates ADT's premium value while using your expertise to elevate the skills of those around you.

You'll collaborate with UX Designers, Researchers, Product Managers, and Engineers with a user-centered design approach. You'll work with your team to design engaging interactive experiences for responsive web with a focus on mobile-first and support all of ADT's customer-facing and internal digital properties. You will also own the design system used by the team to rapidly design, develop, and iterate on new functionality for our digital experiences.

You will assist UX Designers with customer research, including usability studies, surveys, and industry research. Understanding and applying insights from our users' behaviors and emotions are at the forefront of your mission.

Position Responsibilities:

Design prospect focused UI experiences, for a variety of technologies (web, mobile and emerging) in support of all ADT digital properties based on wireframes and business requirements

Create original high, medium, and low fidelity visual design mockups, interactions, and animations with feedback from the stakeholders and technology partners

Assist in rapidly creating engaging clickable prototypes for usability testing

Assist with user research using a variety of methods including online and in-person studies and use data to drive decisions

Conduct User Acceptance Testing to ensure finished products meet requirements created by Marketing and the Digital Experience Team

Deliver and receive creative assets to other digital marketing teams for use both internally and externally through their vendors

Assist in art direction for photo shoots and gather assets from various stock vendors to accommodate designs

Prepare design assets for development using production-quality specs based on requirements supplied by IT partners

Participate in daily standup meetings to give and receive status reports on projects that require both marketing and IT support

Collaborate with other designers and IT support to give and receive feedback

Education/Certification:

Bachelor’s degree in a related field such as Graphic Design, Fine Arts or Human Computer Interaction

Additional UX certifications a plus (NN/g, Google, etc.)

Experience:

5+ years UX/UI (product design) experience in an interactive agency or brand

2+ years managing other designers or leading a design team

Experience in working with IT to develop best practices for front end development using HTML, CSS, and JS

Experience designing for A/B tests

Experience with analytics software including web and behavioral tools

Experience working with agile methodologies, a plus

Experience working with design systems and component lifecycle management

Skills & Knowledge:

Mastery of industry-leading design software such as Sketch, Adobe XD, Figma, Zeplin, InVision, Adobe Creative Suite, etc.

Must be able to translate business goals into functional strategies

Close attention to detail and high standards for deliverables

Take a mobile-first approach to design

Must possess strong communication, storytelling, and presentation skills

Familiarity with basic front-end development concepts

Demonstrated ability to work closely with clients or business stakeholders

Strong knowledge of best practices for web design, Apple Human Interface Guidelines, Material Design, and American Disabilities Act (ADA) best practices

ADT LLC is an Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) employer. We are committed to having a diverse and inclusive workforce and do our best to foster a culture and environment where every employee feels valued. Our goal is to serve our customers and help save lives. We can achieve this goal when we have the best talent working in an environment where employees feel included and recognized. Visit us online at jobs.adt.com to learn more



