Senior UI Designer

Job Details

Steadily is an insurtech startup building a full-stack insurance service for landlords. We’re fast, affordable, and amazing at customer service. Our customers love being insured by us, even when they have a claim.

Come build our design aesthetic from the ground up working directly with the founders. As one of the earliest design hires, you'll help shape the look and feel of our UI and make long-lasting branding decisions. The first few people to join a startup are functionally founders; we look for that mentality and treat them accordingly.

We are looking for a seasoned professional who has an eye for crisp, clean design and can deliver beautiful and intuitive experiences for our customers.

Why join us

You'll be in good company. Not to toot our own horn too much, but we’re a team of high-performers with the track records to prove it. The president has gone through YC twice and had two exits.

We pay top of market (see comp below).

We're early stage, so you'll get to work on everything and shape product decisions.

We have a good time. Culture matters a ton to us.

We're growing fast and are well-funded ($9M in funding)

What you'll design

A desktop + mobile user experience for people to buy insurance that is so simple/intuitive that your least-tech savvy relative with a flip-phone could use it without help e.g. pass the Mom Test

A marketing site with illustrations that guide users and evoke the type of company we are.

Digital ads to run on display networks, YouTube, Facebook, etc.

A seamless in-app claims experience that guides users through the process with ease (we’re using the phone’s camera and sensors to document damage smartly)

The style guides for engineers and the partnership team to use.

Ideal background

Experienced: This isn't your first rodeo. There's no specific minimum number of years requirement, but we expect you to be able to dive into the deep-end and start designing and illustrating beautiful UI experiences without supervision.

Builder: You have thoughtful opinions on what the user experience should be end-end. You don’t just design isolated components in Figma, you feel ownership of the whole customer journey, which requires considering the UX, UI, CSS, HTML, illustrations, etc.

Pragmatic: You work closely with the marketing and engineering teams to ensure what gets shipped is what customers need, while at the same time being pragmatic -- you’ll sacrifice on the margins to let Bootstrap 5 do the heavy lifting.

Compensation

At least $150,000/year in total compensation

We believe in paying top-of-market to attract the best person for each role.

However, the compensation package is usually the second reason people choose to join a startup. The primary reason is they want to experience the growth that comes from pouring your heart and soul into building something that people love. That’s what we do.

Things to consider