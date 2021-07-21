Job Details

WHO WE ARE

Data Protocol is a fast-growing, venture-backed education technology company based in downtown Charleston, South Carolina. We are transforming the way software developers build apps and products by doing two things: 1) we produce courses that are high-quality, propulsive, and engaging and 2) we deliver these courses in an proprietary learning environment that reflects how developers want to learn.





WHAT WE ARE LOOKING FOR‍

Data Protocol seeks an animation creative director to bring our courses to life by marrying narrative-based storytelling around complex technology topics with remarkable animations. We're looking for someone who can be obsessed with the use of immersive, animated storytelling to teach and train software developers on skills and best practices in data management.





WHAT WILL YOU BE DOING

Define the animation direction and support the Creative Lead(s) with reviews, feedback, and ideation.

Identify, source, design, and/or create graphics, animations, images or footage, sound effects, music, and any other elements to fully and effectively support the story

Achieve the core learning objectives of the course as written in the script and voiced in the voiceover.

Create and maintain the animation pipeline and toolsets.

Develop original concepts and visual approaches for animated and live-action video projects.

Responsible for animating models in a learning environment.

Contribute to design static and motion social and digital assets to promote the company and its content across digital channels.





QUALIFICATIONS- OUR WISH LIST:

You have the superpower to grasp complex topics and visualize them with easy-to-understand animations

You believe Pixar films are not kids movies

Have you seen Tron? What do you think of its design aesthetic?

You think there’s a better way to do explainers

An animated series on GDPR would get you excited. Think Adult Swim for data privacy.

Strong organizational skills that deliver on-time and on-budget

Performs most job-related duties with minimal supervision.

You know where the latest version of the thing you were working on last week is, and you know why the latest version is better than the one we saw the week before that.

Pride in your work without being precious about the product

You have an artist’s mindset without the ego

You’ve been told that you’re the easiest part of someone’s day

Notes and collaboration are fundamental to commercial design (True or False?)

Can you tell a story, educate your audience, and entertain them - at the same time?

Strong leader and contributor

I have an idea I was thinking about, and I’d like to try something…”

You believe storyboards are an essential part of the creative process and keeps everyone on the same page

Communication skills are essential. Unfortunately the work almost never speaks for itself until it is done.





QUALIFICATIONS- REQUIRED:

Proficiency in 2D and 3D animations

Ability to grasp complex topics and visualize them with easy-to-understand animations

Ability to follow brand design guidelines with a keen eye for detail

4+ years of professional motion graphics experience

2+ years of experience in a managerial or supervisory role

BFA indesign/animation or related discipline

Expert inAdobe After Effects and Illustrator

Proficiency in Adobe Photoshop and Premiere





QUALIFICATIONS- PREFERRED:

Experience in explainer or narrative animation

Prior experience working for a startup

When talented people have creative freedom, they'll make extraordinary content that achieves the unexpected. Data Protocol is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace and are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, age, sex, marital status, ancestry, physical or mental disability, genetic information, veteran status, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, or any other characteristic protected by applicable federal, state or local law. In addition, Data Protocol will provide reasonable accommodations for qualified individuals with disabilities. If you have a disability or special need, we would like to know how we can better accommodate you.

If interested, email us at jobs@dataprotocol.com to apply.