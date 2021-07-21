UI/UX Designer

Job Details

Konrad

Konrad is a next-generation digital consultancy. We are dedicated to solving complex business problems for our global clients with creative and forward-thinking solutions. Our employees enjoy a culture built on innovation and a commitment to creating best-in-class digital products in use by hundreds of millions of consumers around the world. We hire exceptionally thoughtful and driven team players who are lifelong learners.

Experience Designer (UI/UX)

As an Experience Designer (UI/UX) we will depend on you to be an active contributor in our design thinking process and the creation of innovative mobile, tablet and web products. You will connect design, business, and technology to ship world-class digital experiences for leading companies and global brands.

Responsibilities

Develop a comprehensive understanding of project needs by attending design thinking workshops, performing user research, conducting user tests, and designing rich interactive experiences

Identify areas of opportunities for clients and solve functional challenges through brainstorming, ideating, and designing digital solutions with other members of the team

Collaborate with developers and consultants to understand technology requirements and business objectives as they relate to the designs of the products

Build industry-leading solutions by staying up to date with design best practices and latest technologies

Be an advocate for a culture of lifelong learners.

Successful candidates will have

1-3 years of experience in UI/UX design

Meticulous attention to detail and an expert eye for typography and visual hierarchy

Strong conceptual thinking and design execution abilities in both visual and interaction design

Great interpersonal and communication skills, with a passion towards the digital space and experience in articulating design concepts and rationales

Intimate knowledge of Figma, Adobe Creative Suite and prototyping tools

An in-depth portfolio showcasing digital projects that you can share with us

Experience in motion design and web or mobile development is a bonus

Perks and Benefits

Comprehensive Health & Wellness Benefits Package

Socials, Outings & Retreats

Retirement Planning

Parental Leave Program

New Device Allowance

Culture of Learning & Development

Flexible Working Hours

Work from Home Flexibility

Service Recognition Programs

Bonus Points: Have you taken any courses at BrainStation? A lot of our design and development best practices and processes are taught during our courses - make sure to highlight this experience in your cover letter if you have!

Konrad is committed to maintaining a diverse work environment and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants, regardless of race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability, age, or veteran status will receive consideration for employment. If you have any accessibility requirements or concerns regarding the hiring process or employment with us, please notify us so we can provide suitable accommodation.

While we sincerely appreciate all applications, only those candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.