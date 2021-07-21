Designer/Animator
Quick take: Axios is a digital media company that gets you smarter, faster with news that matters. Our in-house content studio, Smart Brevity Studio, communicates for brand partners in Axios’ signature style. We are a team of writers, producers, and visual artists looking to communicate a brand’s message effectively and creatively.
Why it matters: Our growing studio team is looking for a skilled and enthusiastic Designer/Animator to contribute to a wide range of branded (and sometimes editorial) projects. This addition will help us develop, execute, refine, and evolve the visual identity of Smart Brevity Studio’s work.
The details: In this role, you will have the following responsibilities:
- Designing and animating assets to be used in a variety of formats including, but not limited to: video, illustrations, data visualizations, web design, and animated GIFs
- Working closely with producers, writers, Art Director, Director of Strategy, and Director of Production to develop and execute on a creative vision for each project
- Developing style guides, inclusive of moodboards, style frames, colors and fonts, to guide projects and help Axios and our partners understand our design choices
- Successfully combining the Axios style with the style of our advertising partners
Go deeper: Ideal candidates will embody an entrepreneurial spirit, a passion for Axios’ mission and have the following skills:
- Experience with graphic design and motion graphics
- Skilled in typography, layout, color balance and working within brand guidelines
- Experience with Adobe Creative Suite, particularly After Effects, Photoshop, and Illustrator
- Ability to meet tight deadlines and quick turnarounds
- Ability to work on multiple project simultaneously
- Ability to storyboard and create pitch elements such as style frames for clients
- Extremely organized, with a collaborative mindset and strong communication skills
- Experience with Figma, Premiere, and Cinema 4D is a plus
Don’t forget:
- Competitive salary
- Health insurance (100% paid for individuals, 75% for families)
- Primary caregiver 12-week paid leave
- 401K
- Generous vacation policy, plus company holidays
- Company equity
- Commuter and cell phone benefit
- A commitment to an open, inclusive, and diverse work culture
- Annual learning and development stipend
Additional pandemic-related benefits:
- One mental health day per quarter
- $100 monthly work-from-home stipend
- Company-sponsored access to Ginger coaching and mental health support
- OneMedical membership, including tele-health services
- Increased work flexibility for parents and caretakers
- Access to the Axios “Family Fund”, which was created to allow employees to request financial support when facing financial hardship or emergencies
- Class pass discount
- Virtual company-sponsored social events