Job Details

Quick take: Axios is a digital media company that gets you smarter, faster with news that matters. Our in-house content studio, Smart Brevity Studio, communicates for brand partners in Axios’ signature style. We are a team of writers, producers, and visual artists looking to communicate a brand’s message effectively and creatively.

Why it matters: Our growing studio team is looking for a skilled and enthusiastic Designer/Animator to contribute to a wide range of branded (and sometimes editorial) projects. This addition will help us develop, execute, refine, and evolve the visual identity of Smart Brevity Studio’s work.

The details: In this role, you will have the following responsibilities:

Designing and animating assets to be used in a variety of formats including, but not limited to: video, illustrations, data visualizations, web design, and animated GIFs

Working closely with producers, writers, Art Director, Director of Strategy, and Director of Production to develop and execute on a creative vision for each project

Developing style guides, inclusive of moodboards, style frames, colors and fonts, to guide projects and help Axios and our partners understand our design choices

Successfully combining the Axios style with the style of our advertising partners

Go deeper: Ideal candidates will embody an entrepreneurial spirit, a passion for Axios’ mission and have the following skills:

Experience with graphic design and motion graphics

Skilled in typography, layout, color balance and working within brand guidelines

Experience with Adobe Creative Suite, particularly After Effects, Photoshop, and Illustrator

Ability to meet tight deadlines and quick turnarounds

Ability to work on multiple project simultaneously

Ability to storyboard and create pitch elements such as style frames for clients

Extremely organized, with a collaborative mindset and strong communication skills

Experience with Figma, Premiere, and Cinema 4D is a plus

Don’t forget:

Competitive salary

Health insurance (100% paid for individuals, 75% for families)

Primary caregiver 12-week paid leave

401K

Generous vacation policy, plus company holidays

Company equity

Commuter and cell phone benefit

A commitment to an open, inclusive, and diverse work culture

Annual learning and development stipend

Additional pandemic-related benefits: