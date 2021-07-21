Job Details

About the role

DataCamp is looking for a versatile designer to join its Marketing team. Reporting to the Director of Product Marketing, the Marketing Design Lead will be responsible for the direction of DataCamp’s visual branding, the design of our website and digital marketing materials, and physical collateral like print pieces and branded swag. The ideal candidate will bring a clear point of view on visual brand strategy to the team, be able to transform complex topics into clear and impactful visuals, enjoy working on a range of design projects, and be able to work effectively with team members across the organization.

About DataCamp

At DataCamp, we're on a mission to make data skills accessible to everyone. Why? Because data drives everything. But many businesses and individuals lack these critical data skills—that's where we come in. DataCamp’s online learning platform empowers companies and individuals to bridge their data skill gaps at their own pace—from non-coding essentials for business to data science and machine learning.

Being the global leader in data education means starting with a super talented team. We're a smart, curious, and data-driven group, dedicated to improving the way people learn. We’re looking for bright people to join our team and make a big impact. What’s in it for you? You’ll join a fast-growing and ambitious international team—united by the same goal of spreading data fluency to learners around the world. We’ll also set you up for success with the latest hardware, as well as a dedicated training budget and health benefits.

We’ve already educated 7 million people around the world and more than 1,600 companies, and we’re just getting started. Come join us!

Responsibilities

As a visual storyteller, you will convey our company’s mission and the value we bring to our customers through design.

You will be responsible for the direction of DataCamp’s visual branding.

Simplify complex topics into clear and impactful visuals, including data visualizations.

You will be responsible for the visual design of DataCamp’s website; digital marketing materials, including visual ads, sales decks, case studies, white papers, infographics, and short videos; and branded physical collateral.

Run on-site tests and analyze engagement data to inform future design decisions.

Manage DataCamp’s design request process.

Maintain DataCamp’s brand guidelines and communicate guidelines internally.

What we’re looking for

4+ years of relevant experience in digital design

Strong portfolio showcasing design expertise across multiple formats

Experience developing web pages, including wireframing, strong understanding of messaging hierarchy, and UI/UX best practices

Impeccable eye for detail

Experience developing video content is a plus

Enjoy working in a collaborative environment

Low ego to talent ratio, and receptive to creative feedback

Highly organized

Passionate about all things design

What’s in it for you?

A competitive salary and stock options.

Learning and development. We encourage continued education through a conference budget and external training.

Flexible hours.

International company retreats (when the world opens up!).

Work with a great team (everyone says this, but we’re serious—we’re pretty great).





DataCamp is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.