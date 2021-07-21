Job Details

WHY WE’RE LOOKING

Founded in 2010, RevenueWell saw a way to use the latest marketing automation technology to help Dentists build better, more connected relationships with their patients and communities. We think it’s a problem worth solving, and thousands of dental practices across the country seem to agree. The company has grown very quickly over the last few years, and we’re now a team of 140+ diverse people that are committed to our mission, super-focused on our product, and fanatical about helping our customers succeed.

As a Product Design Manager, you’ll be part of our internal design team whose goal is bringing the RevenueWell products to life. Reporting to the Lead Designer, this role is pivotal in turning our mission into a reality by designing our end-to-end experience to help and delight our customers. You'll take ownership and be responsible for the advancement of a portion of the RevenueWell product line while having influence on all of our products. You will be involved in the entire product development process — from initial research and concept design to tweaking pixels up until launch. As the seventh member of the design team, and third product designer, your role will be diverse, fast-paced, highly visible, and very impactful.

WHAT YOU’LL DO

You will be responsible for researching and designing workflows that allow our users to seamlessly use our products to make their lives easier

Collaborate within your product team, specifically with product managers, engineering leads, business stakeholders, and other product designers to oversee user experience for our products and features from conception to launch

Communicate conceptual ideas, design rationale, and specifics of the user-centered design process within a cross-functional team

Ability to create user flows, prototypes, and polished production-ready UI designs, along with other UX deliverables

Lead and participate in user interviews to better understand the problems our customers face and to ensure our product is solving the correct problems.

Deeply understand and solve complex problems while ensuring they are presented in simple, easy-to-use flows and experiences that delight our users

WHAT WE’RE LOOKING FOR:

Portfolio that showcases your design process & thinking

3+ years of experience in a product design role

Knowledge and efficiency with UI design and prototyping tools

Experience designing products across a variety of platforms including but not limited to; web, mobile, iOS, and Android.

Have a holistic view, understanding, and strong consideration of design and user experience, including layout, typography, color theory, and visual hierarchy

Strong conceptual thinking and vision with an ability to understand customer needs, motivations and behaviors, and translate them into actionable deliverables.

Attention to detail and highly developed organizational skills including the ability to prioritize tasks and meet deadlines.

WHAT’S IN IT FOR YOU

Competitive base salary plus bonus

Super laid-back environment where hustle goes a long way and work is enjoyable

Great opportunity to get into a fast-growing company and build something big

Medical/Dental/Vision/FSA plus company sponsored STD, LTD, and Life insurance

No-wait, 401k plan with immediately vested generous company match

Endless supply of fruit, coffee, and other goodies!

Loft offices with no high cubicles

Casual jeans dress code

RevenueWell is an Equal Opportunity Employer of minorities, females, protected veterans, and individuals with disabilities. Qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender perception or identity, national origin, age, marital status, protected veteran status, or disability status.

No search firm solicitations, please.