Harley & Co. is an award-winning New York based creative studio that specializes in experiences, identity design and narrative content. We work at the crossroads of physical installations, 360° campaigns and property owned media. We are looking for an Art Director to join our small, but mighty New York Creative team.

The Art Director should be conceptual, strategic, collaborative and an all-around creative star. We are looking for Art Directors who are capable of coming up with big ideas within the project parameters, and who can execute them across all channels. We want people who can work both independently and in a team to come up with a wide range of ideas and executions for each project ranging from branding, environmental design, digital, film/photo and CGI. The Art Director must work productively and harmoniously with our creative strategist and creative team who share the responsibility on the project.

We look for innovative contributors who keep abreast of current trends so that their ideas not only work, but are culture changing. Smart, craftsmanship, intellectual curiosity, and ownership are all qualities that will lead to success in this role. The Art Director should have a great design range and the work in your portfolio should showcase that.

We are looking for someone curious who is always looking for a new technology and opportunity to push the design status quo based on our client roster. We want to see smart, brand-building ideas and executions that are extraordinary and memorable - Multidisciplinary experience preferred.

What We Value

● Compassion: Empathy for the people our work helps and our colleagues

● Curiosity: A continuous ambition to learn and apply new knowledge/techniques cross platforms

● Adaptability: Ability to wear multiple hats and working outside of your comfort zone

● Composure & Poise: A level-minded demeanor through client feedback and fast working conditions

What You Bring

● 3-4 years of experience in an ad agency or creative environment, in a similar role

● A portfolio of work featuring examples across disciplines (bonus points for 3D/CGI)

● Strong graphic design skills; illustrations, logos, layouts, and photos

● Proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite, with a knack for conceptual creativity and strong aesthetic judgement

● Proven ability to see a project through, from conception, execution, production to delivery

● Strong written and verbal communication skills

● Strong attention to detail and ability to problem-solve

● Proactive personality that is comfortable working independently and managing their own time

● Demonstrated experience presenting ideas in a clear and focused way that builds consensus within the team

● Process oriented focus with demonstrated success implementing process improvements

● Ability to work and communicate effectively with all members of the team

● Proven experience inspiring a small team consisting of creatives, strategists and production

● Authorized to work in the United States





Please submit a resume, cover letter and portfolio to info@harleyandcompany.com No phone calls or agencies please. Due to the volume of resumes received, we are unable to respond to all applicants. Only those selected for further consideration will be contacted.





Harley & Co. is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

To learn more about us, please visit our website at:

www.harleyandcompany.com