Job Details

NewStore is the essential omnichannel store solution for global brands. The company delivers Omnichannel-as-a-Service with the first platform combining POS, order management, clienteling, and inventory. Store operations from endless aisle to mobile checkout to fulfillment are possible with just two remarkably intuitive iPhone apps. NewStore customers include brands such as Burton Snowboards, Decathlon, GANNI, Goorin Bros, Outdoor Voices, and UNTUCKit. It is backed by General Catalyst, Activant Capital, and Salesforce Ventures. Learn more at www.newstore.com.





Who we are 🏢NewStore's mission is to bring joy back to retail by supporting brands to deliver an extraordinary shopping experience for their customers. We enable our retailers to run their stores on iPhones and give the associates the power of doing extraordinary things through cutting-edge technologies.





About the role 🕵️We are looking for a Senior Product Designer that can design products from conception to market with ease. As a designer, you will be part of a Product Team and contribute to every step of the way: problem definition, discovery, design, implementation, launch, and measuring usage & success. You ensure that the problems we want to solve are the right fit for the business and meet user needs.

Our different Product Teams are responsible for supporting the company in hitting product milestones, maintaining a high bar of user experience, and helping our customers to get the job done.





What you'll do

🚀 Take the design ownership of different areas of our platform

Take the design ownership of different areas of our platform Research user needs, observe users behaviors, and communicate the insights

Work cross-functionally as part of a triad between an Engineering Lead and a Product Manager to deliver the best possible design and experience

Work through design problems from beginning to end by translating research insights into ideas that form new features (or products) and design workflows and detailed interactions to realize them

Sketch and prototype ideas to quickly access viability and design the fine-grained details of interactions

Iterate based on feedback and work closely with engineers as they build and ship ideas

Facilitate workshops with a group of people to constructively discover all the needs, requirements, conflicts, edge cases, and other details

Hold presentations in front of your peers, stakeholders, or customers

Lead design topics and provide strategies for execution

Conduct usability testing to identify current gaps and opportunities

Identify future product opportunities and contribute to the product growth





What we value

🌱 Experience designing digital products and systems, not just websites. You have helped ship products.

Experience designing digital products and systems, not just websites. You have helped ship products. An appreciation of the entire product development process, from problem-solving through to detailed UI and visual design

Excellent communicator of design work and your rationale behind proposals

Excellent self-starter who can deeply collaborate with engineers

Experience in interviewing users and analyzing feedback

Collaborative attitude in ideation and problem framing / solving

Ability to think through complex interaction design

Growth mindset

Empathy and consciousness

Analytical and critical thinking





What is in it for you

🤘 A lovely and supporting UX Team :)

A lovely and supporting UX Team :) Remote working environment

Education Budget

Flexible working hours

Team Events

Phone Package

Relocation Support

Full Insurance Packages

Stock option program

Offices in Berlin & Boston





Portfolio

💼We don’t require a portfolio, but we’d love to see one if you have it. We know that keeping a portfolio up to date is not usualy something that is high on your priority list if you not actively looking for a new job.

Everyone is welcome here

🤗At NewStore, we strive to create an inclusive environment that empowers our employees. We believe that our products and services benefit from our diverse backgrounds and experiences and are proud to be an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applications will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, age, physical [dis]ability, or length of time spent unemployed. We invite you to apply and join us!





Questions?We'd love to hear from you! jobs@newstore.com