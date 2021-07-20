UI Designer - Web & Mobile (Figma)

Job Details

Thoughtful is seeking an experienced freelance UI and UX designer to help our US-based clients design brilliant mobile and web app experiences. Our clients come from a range of industries such as healthcare, security, nonprofits, education, and finance.





Qualifications:

You have a strong portfolio with both mobile and web app designs.

You can put together high-fidelity, development-ready UI designs in Figma quickly.

You understand the complexities of UX design like navigation, authentication, and onboarding and how design affects user behavior.

You understand design systems and information architecture.

You keep up-to-date with the best practices in design for mobile and web.

You have excellent communication skills and can work seamlessly with engineers, clients, and other designers.

‍

Responsibilities:

You will be generally available via Slack/email during core business hours and be able to respond to questions within 24 hours (although we respect your time and won't bother you outside of your work hours unless there's an emergency).

You will work closely with our clients and engineers

‍

Please include a link to your portfolio when you contact us!

‍

Please note that this is a remote, freelance opportunity.