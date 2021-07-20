Job Details

Job Title: Colorado Rapids Graphic Designer

Department: Marketing

Business Unit: Rapids

Location: Commerce City, CO

Reports To: VP, Marketing

Employment Type: Full-Time, Salary, Exempt

Supervisor Position: No

______________________________________________________________________________

About Us

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) is an American Sports and entertainment holding company based in Denver, Colorado. Kroenke Sports & Entertainment is committed to providing world class sports and entertainment for both live and broadcast audiences. We will welcome fans into our venues as family, providing respect and care from the purchase of a ticket, to the drive home. We will celebrate the best in sport and entertainment by recognizing the diversity and human spirit around us, and by working within our community to improve the lives of all those within the community. We will strive to perform this mission within a viable and self-sustaining business model.

The Colorado Rapids marketing department oversees the creative look and feel for the Colorado Rapids Soccer Club, one of the founding members of Major League Soccer. This includes the evolving campaign from year to year. The department serves to amplify the brand and ethos focusing on messaging and visual content. The Colorado Rapids marketing department oversees the club’s brand, visual identity, development, and the creative output to drive relevancy within the market.

Position Summary – The Graphic Designer will support the Creative Director in the production of marketing and advertising collateral, digital graphics, and content, in addition to managing the day-to-day creative requests from across the club.

Essential Functions/Responsibilities -

· Executes layout of graphic design projects consistent with Rapids Marketing and Media Group themes

· Performs design and layout of projects

· Produce marketing materials that maintain brand consistency, represent campaign ethos and follow creative guidelines, while being inventive and artistically interesting.

· Work with marketing and creative department to maintain consistent company look and feel

· Create and edit graphics for web pages, banner campaigns, email newsletters, promotional materials, social media, and marketing landing pages

· Work to support various departments including but not limited to Ticket Sales, Corporate Partnerships, and Team PR to create requested graphics and marketing deliverables and creative

· Possess creative problem-solving skills for visual design and proficiency in typography

Performance Requirements/Skills –

Graphic design degree and/or a combination of education and experience.

· Excellent design, typography, color, and infographic skills to illustrate brand experiences

· Ability to create and execute consistent, high quality work within brand guidelines

· Ability to take ideas or concepts and bring them to life with graphic design and illustrations

· Background / classroom experience in foundational design principles

· Ability to work under tight deadlines with great attention to detail

· Proficiency in, Adobe InDesign, Adobe Photoshop, and Adobe Illustrator

· Experience designing content for social media outlets

Basic knowledge of pre-press and print processes.

Motion Graphic experience

Knowledge of MLS, the sport of soccer, professional sports marketing/social media landscape

Excellent communication skills including writing, speaking, thumbnail sketches, etc.

Previous work experience in graphic design field.

Education/Experience –

· Bachelor’s degree, preferred.

· Minimum 2 years professional experience within Graphic Design field.

Compensation

Based on qualifications and experience.

· Base Salary Range $50,000

Benefits Include

· Health Insurance (Medical, Dental, Vision)

· Paid Time Off (PTO)

· Life Insurance

· Short and Long-term Disability

· Health Savings Account (HSA)

· Flexible Spending plans (FSAs)

· 401K plan

· 12 Paid Company Holidays

Working Conditions & Physical Demands –

Normal office environment. Requires prolonged sitting, some bending, stooping, and stretching. Occasionally lifting files or paper weighing up to 30 pounds. Requires eye-hand coordination and manual dexterity enough to operate a keyboard, photocopier, telephone, calculator, and other office equipment. Requires normal range of hearing and eyesight to record, prepare, and communicate appropriate reports. Requires mobility enough to travel.

Equal Employment Opportunity

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state or local laws. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation, and training.



