Job Details

AppLovin’s leading marketing software provides mobile app developers a powerful set of solutions to grow their mobile apps. AppLovin’s technology platform enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps. The company’s first-party content includes over 200+ popular, engaging apps and its technology brings that content to millions of users around the world. AppLovin is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with several offices globally.





AppLovin is a Certified Great Place to Work, one of Inc.’s Best Workplaces and a recipient of the 2019 Glassdoor Top CEO employee’s choice award. The San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal awarded AppLovin one of the Bay Area’s Best Places to Work in 2019, 2020 and 2021, and the Workplace Wellness Award in 2019 which recognizes businesses that are leaders in improving worker well-being. Grow your career at AppLovin!





AppLovin’s in-house creative team, SparkLabs, is looking for an experienced 2D Design Manager to lead up a talented and fast growing design team. You would be joining a team that is responsible for creating a variety of graphic, video and interactive creatives designed for mobile games. The genres will vary from match 3 and puzzle to more complex resource management and core games. These creatives will be used to allow end users the ability to preview some of the largest mobile gaming apps in the marketplace.





This position will serve as a critical member of an impactful team that wears many hats and moves fast. If you are an enthusiastic team-player who is highly organized and passionate about creating thoughtful and polished mobile advertisements that have potential to reach millions of mobile users, this could be the role for you!





RESPONSIBILITIES:

Creative Innovation & Production

Ideate & storyboard app store optimization, video and playable concepts with design & business leads for internal & external creative vendor production.

Produce high quality ad creatives to market our customers mobile applications.

Quality Assurance

Review deliverables and provide clear detailed creative feedback.

Proactively identify opportunities to develop best practices, increase efficiencies, and streamline processes.

Project Management

Manage and oversee multiple creative projects with several vendors (in-house and external) simultaneously.

Liaise between cross functional teams (specifically: creative vendors, designers, and business teams) to ensure project deadlines and expectations are met.

Build and maintain a constant healthy pipeline of projects to meet business’ needs.

Team Management

Positive leader for a team of 5-7 designers

Be highly responsive to internal and external questions pertinent to projects

Manage and mitigate day to day problems, ensuring strong and effective communication in difficult and time sensitive situations.

BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

3-5 years of design and management experience (preferably in a fast-paced creative agency or marketing team, managing multiple creative projects and designers)

Highly experienced with Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, After Effects, and Premiere)

Strong grasp of art, design, technical fundamentals and creative asset management

Organized, detail oriented, and exceptional communicator

Analytical and creative thinker with a proactive approach to solving problems

Results oriented and interested in working with data to produce high-engagement ads

Comfortable working in a fast-paced environment that is constantly changing





PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Prior advertising or marketing experience

Prior experience managing third party creative vendors

Prior experience with app store optimization

Passion for mobile games

Experience with 2D character animation

Working proficiency in another foreign language





PERKS:

Free medical, dental, and vision insurance

Work from home stipend on each paycheck

Free public transit for commuting to the office (when applicable)

$100 per month for gym membership

Fun company parties and events

Flexible Time Off - work hard and take time when you need it



