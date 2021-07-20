Head Brand Designer

Job Details

**Please email cyrus@extra.app if you're interested**





We're Extra, the first debit card that lets you build credit history and earn rewards back everywhere you swipe.

Today, over 100 million Americans don't want or can't get a credit card. Yet, there are very few alternatives for establishing your credit other than with a risky Credit Card. Our mission is to make credit building safer, smarter, and more accessible for everyone.

We are looking for a Designer to take the unique brand identity that we have created and run with it. Being the consumer product forward team that we are, design is everything to us, it's also our edge.

If you take a look at the fintech landscape today, most companies stick with the same flat, 2D homogenous thing. We're allergic to it. If we had to describe our visual style it would probably be called 4D-dark-mode-translucent-black-opal. Let that marinate...

We have created the first true credit card alternative. It's a premium debit card experience that costs money. In our minds, it is simply not good enough to have a product that works well, It needs to look the part across all touch points.

We see this role primarily setting the brand guidelines and maintaining Extra's look and feel across all things internal and external. You will be in charge of creating everything from new landing pages, email templates, paid spend posts, card designs and even the very envelope that the card comes it.

We envision most things being made in-house and then delegated to a few 3-rd party creative partners as needed to iterate at scale (ex: many IG ad variants). You will also overseeing all 3rd party made work to ensure that brand standards are being maintained.





Here's what we're looking for:

- Extremely proficient with Adobe Design Suite, Figma (Cinema 4D is a plus!)

- Comfortable developing and iterating on landing pages for a variety of customer journeys

- A person who loves to problem solve

- Appreciation for social media and meme culture